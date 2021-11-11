CAL THOMAS: An unpopular American vice president in Paris

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich joined "Hannity" Monday reacting to CNN's "devastating" report on the "backbiting" tensions in the White House. NEWT GINGRICH: I think she actually accomplished something very historic. She got CNN, historically the strongest supporter of Liberal Democrats, to run an entire story pointing out that the President's team and the Vice President's team are fighting internally, in a very ferocious way. I've never seen CNN do anything that would be harmful to Joe Biden. This story was devastating, and I think it starts with a simple fact. Biden's at 38 percent approval. She's at 28 percent approval. Powerful people wake up in the morning. They go, "it can't be me. So I wonder who's doing this?" So the Biden people say it's all Harris's fault. The Harris people say, you know, if only he was using her correctly.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO