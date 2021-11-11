Michigan Basketball starts strong, struggles to close in win over Buffalo

Eastern Greene defeated Loogootee Tuesday 49-23. The T-Birds (2-1) had 16 points from sophomore Keylee Hudson and 14 from Mia Uland. “I was really happy with our effort defensively tonight. I thought Kaylyn Criger and Ashley Hudson were fantastic at pressuring the ball, and then Indy Workman came in during the 2nd half and took it to another level,” Coach Greg Burton said. “Keylee Hudson was good again tonight. She attracts so much attention that it provides opportunities for others and I thought Mia Uland really took advantage of that tonight.” The T-Birds will play at Shoals Saturday at 1 p.m. “I think tonight showed how deep of a team we are. Hopefully we can begin to get some of our starters back this week and finish the month at close to full strength,” Burton said. Keylee Hudson (16) 1-2 FTs, Mia Uland (14), Kaylyn Criger (9) 1-1 FTs, Bianca Wyatt (4) 1-2 FTs, Ashley Hudson (2) 2-2 FTs, Aloria Kines (2), Anna Burris (2) 3-pointers: Uland (4), Wyatt (1), Keylee Hudson (1)

LOOGOOTEE, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO