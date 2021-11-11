ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dierks Bentley, Breland & Hardy Are Drinking Buddies With 'Beers On Me'

By Emily Lee
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2826_0ct6VWow00
Photo: Getty Images

Darius Rucker said it best when introducing Dierks Bentley , Breland, and HARDY at the 2021 CMA Awards—these are country music's "most generous drinking buddies." The proof, of course, is their upbeat track 'Beers On Me,' which they performed together on Wednesday (November 10) at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

With the stage set up to look like your favorite dive bar, the trio made the audience feel like they were enjoying a night out with their friends. "Come on down / swing on by / bring whatever's been on your mind," they sang, a musical invitation. "My card's on the bar / You got nowhere to be / If you don't come through / Buddy, that's on you / Cause the beer's on me."

Bentley first released the memorable drinking anthem back in July . Just one month later, Bentley was hitting the road for the 'Beers on Me' tour. He even brought Breland along for the ride, as well, praising the "rising Country hot shot" after working together.

“Breland shines out there and the fans are really loving what he brings to the party ,” Bentley raved. “I’ve had him open a few shows the last few weeks, and I just really didn’t want him to leave. I love watching him convert people who may not be familiar with him into big fans. Of course, I want to help him build his career however I can, but he’s also helping me! His energy is joyful and contagious.”

The 'Beers on Me' tour has been such a success, Bentley announced in October plans to extend the show. He's taking 'Beers on Me' to London, Ontario and more U.S. stops throughout 2022.

If the energy Bentley, Breland, and HARDY brought to the 2021 CMA Awards stage is any indication of just how fun Bentley's shows are, fans will definitely be lining up for those extra shows.

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Dierks Bentley’s Gift For Wife: ‘It’s Not Too Sexy, We Already Have 3 Kids’

Dierks Bentley took to Instagram to post a video of the wedding anniversary gift he is giving to his wife Cassidy, and it involves lots of bubbles. Dierks said in part in the video he posted, “I’m not the best gift-giver, last year with COVID I was able to have some cover, but there’s nowhere to hide this year so I am stepping it up.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Darius Rucker
Outsider.com

Dierks Bentley Reveals When Fans Can Expect New Album

It’s official, country music star Dierks Bentley announced he will release a new album in 2022. The singer last released an album in 2018 called The Mountain. According to Taste of Country, Bentley verbally confirmed the new album release just ahead of the 2021 CMA Awards in Nashville. Bentley describes...
CELEBRITIES
kb101fm.com

Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett + more join the 2021 CMAs bill

On Thursday, the Country Music Association revealed the next round of performers for the 2021 CMA Awards, adding to an already dynamic lineup. Gabby Barrett, Keith Urban and Zac Brown Band will all perform their newest singles, as will Luke Bryan, who’s also the host of this year’s show. Thomas Rhett will perform “Country Again,” his recent chart-topper, and Dierks Bentley will take the stage alongside duet partners Breland and Hardy for their new collaboration, “Beers on Me.”
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Dierks Bentley Says a New Album Is Coming in 2022

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Talking to Taste of Country ahead of the 2021 CMA Awards in Nashville, Bentley confirmed that he will release a new album next year. Since releasing The Mountain (2018), the singer has dropped "Gone" and "Beers on Me," two singles that are thus far unattached to a full-length project. Don't expect more of the same.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Beer#Cma Awards#Hardy#Bridgestone Arena#Dierksbentley#Breland Hardymusic#Cmaawards
Indiana Daily Student

Dierks Bentley will play at Assembly Hall in March

American singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley will perform at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at 7 p.m. on March 4. Bentley is a 14-time Grammy nominated artist and it is his first time performing at IU. The performance is part of Bentley’s 2022 “Beers On Me” tour. The set list includes Bentley’s original...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Zac Brown Band, Dierks Bentley, Gabby Barrett, Luke Bryan & More Added to 55th CMA Awards Lineup

This year’s CMA Awards lineup just keeps getting bigger and better. This is the third wave of artists that they’ve announced. Their first announcement contained acts like Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Blake Shelton, and Eric Church. It had a little something for everyone and would have been a great show. Then, they added some more heat with Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, and other huge names. These new additions are taking the night to a whole new level.
CELEBRITIES
B105

Duluth Couple Appears In New Dierks Bentley Music Video

Dierks Bentley has a new music video featuring some fans in it. A Twin Ports couple was in the right place at the right time and got to meet some stars and be in the video. That's pretty cool!. Alicia Baillie and her boyfriend Jared Jank were on a trip...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
advancedmixology.com

Bentley Recipe

A classic cocktail with a British twist, the Bentley is named after an automaker that doesn't have anything to be humble about. This drink contains only three ingredients and was popularized at one of London’s most luxurious hotels - The Savoy Hotel!. Here you can enjoy sipping on this simple...
DRINKS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

108K+
Followers
12K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy