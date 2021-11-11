CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hike Belmont Mound To Discover A Lost Mountain That Shouldn’t Exist In Wisconsin

By Ben Jones
Long ago, the French named this place in southwestern Wisconsin “beautiful mountain.” Today Belmont Mound is a state park that’s not as well known or as popular as others, but it’s a hidden gem well-worth discovering. The park has some interesting rock formations and a view of the surrounding countryside that can’t be beat. Here’s what’s waiting for you at Wisconsin’s beautiful mountain:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Belmont Mound State Park is located in Lafayette County. It’s about an hour southwest of Madison and 30 minutes northeast of Dubuque, Iowa.
Just east of the park’s entrance is the site of Wisconsin’s first state capitol -- the Wisconsin Territorial Capital was located here before the seat of government was moved to Madison.
As far as mountains go, this is not exactly Mount Everest – this is Wisconsin, after all. It does have some elevation though - the mound rises about 400 feet above the surrounding landscape. The top of the mound is 1,400 feet above sea level.
The park covers about 80 acres. While it's not a huge park, it’s a good place for a short hike. There’s a 1.9-mile trail that loops around the top of mountain. It passes some interesting rock formations.
The trail is a little steep in spots and can get a little muddy, so be sure to wear good hiking shoes or boots.
You’ll encounter various side trails that weave through the park and if you look closely, you may see a few old ruins peeking out from the leaves. From the top of the mountain, you can see for miles and you’ll understand why the French gave the mound its name.

The park is open year-round from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. This park is a little unusual in that it’s not managed by the state Department of Natural Resources — the Belmont Lions Club oversees the property, and there’s no admission sticker needed to visit the park. It’s a day-use park only, so camping is prohibited.

Interested in more beautiful hikes? Here are some short trails that you’ll absolutely love.

Address: Belmont Mound State Park, N Co Rd G, Platteville, WI 53818, USA

