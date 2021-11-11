Hike Belmont Mound To Discover A Lost Mountain That Shouldn’t Exist In Wisconsin
Long ago, the French named this place in southwestern Wisconsin “beautiful mountain.” Today Belmont Mound is a state park that’s not as well known or as popular as others, but it’s a hidden gem well-worth discovering. The park has some interesting rock formations and a view of the surrounding countryside that can’t be beat. Here’s what’s waiting for you at Wisconsin’s beautiful mountain:
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
The park is open year-round from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. This park is a little unusual in that it’s not managed by the state Department of Natural Resources — the Belmont Lions Club oversees the property, and there’s no admission sticker needed to visit the park. It’s a day-use park only, so camping is prohibited.
Address: Belmont Mound State Park, N Co Rd G, Platteville, WI 53818, USA
