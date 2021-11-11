ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tuskegee Airman From North Texas To Be Honored On Veterans Day

By Steve Pickett
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEBQm_0ct6V75G00

DALLAS  (CBSDFW.COM) – Charles McGee will celebrate his 102nd birthday on December 7.

McGee is a decorated veteran visiting Dallas this week, as his name is attached to the Commemorative Air Force Museum at Dallas’ Executive Airport.

But he also sits in the annals of American history, tied to the nation’s first military aviators.

McGee was a Tuskegee Airman.

During the World War II era, African Americans enlisted in the U.S. Armed Forces were racially segregated.

Blacks in Texas and throughout the South were subject to racial segregation laws. In the 1940s, McGee joined other black men for training to fly combat military planes.

He earned his Tuskegee Airman pilot’s wings in 1943.

During his military career, McGee completed 400 air combat missions across three wars- World War II, Korean War and Vietnam.

McGee said he wanted to be a pilot, but also knew how pervasive the sentiment of racial bias was in that era.

“To serve with so many who said you couldn’t or shouldn’t , but we served our country, and I was doing something I enjoyed- flying,” he said Wednesday.

McGee said he still sees people “not on board with equal access,” but over the past century, he has lived and served as an American of distinction. He loves to teach children the value of service, and love of country.

On Veterans Day, McGee will be at the Commemorative Air Force Museum Dallas, for the opening of the McGee and Hinz Theater, named in his honor.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Derrick

North Clarion schools to honor veterans Thursday

North Clarion School District will hold its annual Veterans Day assembly at 1 p.m. Thursday in the high school gymnasium and at Veterans Memorial Park located between the high school and elementary buildings. The Junior Historians officers will sponsor and preside over the assembly. Rodney Griebel, a North Clarion alumni...
CLARION, PA
Q106.5

Today I Honor My Favorite Veteran, Airman Walter Campbell, My Dad

Veterans Day is about thanking the men and women who have served in the military so, among all other veterans, I’ll thank my dad. I never heard war stories when I was growing up, even though my dad served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He never talked about the almost 400,000 Americans who died in that war or the nearly 5 million total fatalities. Years later, he would talk about it as the ‘Forgotten War’ that few people ever mention. You hear about the World Wars and Vietnam, but Korea is often overlooked.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
franchising.com

Dickey’s Honors America’s Heroes with Free Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ this Veterans Day

World’s largest barbecue concept to give away one FREE Pulled Pork Sandwich to veterans on Nov. 11. November 08, 2021 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - It’s been 80 years since WWI Veteran Travis Dickey founded the very first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. Ever since that day in 1941, the Texas-style barbecue brand’s commitment to saluting our nation’s heroes has remained steadfast.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
waynedailynews.com

Fischer Statement in Honor of Veterans Day

LINCOLN, NEB. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer released the following statement ahead of Veterans Day:. “On Veterans Day, we honor those who have served our nation. The bravery and commitment of our veterans has kept the American people safe and protected our many freedoms. I hope you will join me in thanking our Nebraska veterans for all they have done to safeguard the American way of life. The United States is the greatest country on the earth because of their service and sacrifice.”
LINCOLN, NE
WYFF4.com

Upstate Veterans Day ceremony honors veterans from WWII to Afghanistan

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Military veterans around the Upstate were honored Thursday, for the sacrifices they made for our nation. Greenville County Veteran Affairs helped put on a Veterans Day ceremony was held at Greenville County Square Thursday morning. “It’s a remembrance, but it’s also a celebration," U.S. Marine Corps veteran...
GREENVILLE, SC
morriscountynj.gov

Morris County Honors Veterans Day

“Hero” General Praised as Eight Veterans Receive Distinguished Military Service Medals. The Morris County Board of County Commissioners presented Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medals to eight former servicemen today in an annual Veterans Day Observance ceremony, at which the late Four-Star Gen. Raymond T. Odierno also was recognized. “Tonight...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#North Texas#Tuskegee Airman#American#African Americans#The U S Armed Forces
The Eagle-Tribune

Community gathers in honor of Veterans Day

METHUEN — The city paid tribute to veterans living and deceased Thursday at a variety of events throughout Methuen. At Elmwood Cemetery, the Arnold Greenwood Post 8349 Veterans of Foreign Wars held a ceremony before residents and local leaders, including Mayor Neil Perry, Police Chief Scott McNamara, Fire Chief Tim Sheehy and several members of the Methuen City Council.
METHUEN, MA
thetimes24-7.com

Honoring our military on Veterans Day

Every year on this day, we honor our military veterans who have served our country. I have attended many Veterans Day ceremonies at the Hamilton County War Memorial since I’ve been covering our local communities over the past 35 years. I see many of the same faces every year, plus...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Bellefontaine Examiner

Veterans Day Field of Honor returns

Bellefontaine Middle School students and staff placed more than 540 flags honoring local veterans Wednesday afternoon for the Veterans Day Field of Honor, which continues at Blue Jacket Park for nearly a week. Each flag showcases the name of a veteran or active service member and their branch in the...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Standard-Examiner

Veterans honored at North Layton Junior High

LAYTON — North Layton Junior High School honored veterans in the community with a free breakfast, a special program with a choir and an address from retired Army Col. Gary Stephens. Family and friends of students who served in the armed forces joined them, as well as other veterans looking...
LAYTON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
World War II
hometownsource.com

Servicemen and women honored on Veterans Day

All across America, Veterans Day was celebrated to honor all servicemen and women who have served or are currently serving in the military. Communities across Morrison County also stopped to reflect and honor our military members. Traffic was stopped at Bank Square in Little Falls, Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at 11:11 a.m. A rifle squad with members from the Little Falls American Legion Post 46 and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1112, fired a 21-gun salute, the highest honor rendered, and Taps, to remember those who gave their lives in the service of the United States, was played. The rifle squad above includes (from left): Dennis Frank, Little Falls American Legion Post 46; Jerry Fedor, VFW Post 1112; Jerry Schmidtz, Little Falls Legion; Dr. Jerome Frazier, VFW; Don Sherwood, Legion; Bob Klosowski, Legion; Gary Gruber, VFW; and Dick Engle, Legion commander.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
News Channel 25

Medal of Honor recipients from Texas

The Medal of Honor is the military's highest military award for valor. Since it was established in December 1861, more than 3,500 members of the armed forces have been awarded the Medal of Honor, including 62 from Texas. The Medal of Honor is awarded by the President, in the name...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Purple Heart Recipient And North Texas School Bus Driver Honored By His Young Riders On Veterans Day

COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tommy Thompson got a busload of good wishes on Veterans Day. The war veteran and Coppell ISD school bus driver got a surprise when Denton Creek Elementary students presented him with “thank you” cards for his service as they got on his bus to head home from school. School bus driver and veteran Tommy Thompson with students (credit: Coppell ISD). Thompson served in the Army for 21 years before retiring. He served in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart. Coppell ISD said Thompson was moved by the cards and thanked his fellow veterans, those who came home and those who did not. School bus driver and veteran Tommy Thompson with students (credit: Coppell ISD). He says he served then and serves now for the kids.
COPPELL, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Veterans Day: Former Marine goes from Iraqi experience to Texas A&M

Jeremy Williams entered the Marine Corps with his parents’ consent when he was 17 years old. On Oct. 12, 2000, while Williams was attending boot camp, the USS Cole was bombed by the terrorist group Al Qaeda. It was at this moment the reality that the United States was entering into a de facto state of war began to trickle into the newly recruited Marine, Williams said.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
86K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy