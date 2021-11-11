ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain and clouds likely Thursday

By Cecilia Reeves
41nbc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur streak of nice weather will be coming to an end Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west. Our day will start with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers moving north from the Gulf of Mexico. We will continue to deal with these scattered showers through the...

www.41nbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Temperature
wnynewsnow.com

Rain To Lake Snow Thursday As Temperatures Drop

JAMESTOWN – A whiplash of weather will be the story on Thursday as temperatures fall through the day with lake effect snow showers developing through Friday with chilly air in place for the weekend. A warm front pushing through has helped to rise temperatures into the 50’s for most on...
JAMESTOWN, NY
localdvm.com

Rain will move into our area on Thursday

Good Wednesday! Our Wednesday will be dry with clear skies. We will see light, southerly winds as we go through our day. Temperatures for our Wednesday will be a bit warmer than Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine with highs in our low to mid 60’s. As we head into the evening hours, temperatures will drop into our mid 40’s to lower 50’s with clear skies. It’s not until Thursday is when we are expected to see rain return. Thursday starts off-dry, but a cold front will work its way in the area Thursday, bringing evening showers. As this front approaches, we will see clouds begin to thicken and gusty winds. Highs Thursday are expected to be in the upper 60’s to low 60’s. Heading into the evening hours, our temperatures will drop by 30- 50 degrees; lows are expected to get into the low to upper 30’s. We will continue to see colder temperatures heading into our Friday. We could see lingering showers early Friday morning, but the rest of Friday looks to be dry. Highs are only expected to get into the mid to upper 40’s. Lows will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. High pressure will begin to work its way into our area Saturday. This high pressure will stick around for our Sunday, giving us a dry weekend. The next chance for us to see rain will be Monday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Mysuncoast.com

Some rain for Thursday as a front approaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beach chairs will be replaced by umbrellas on Thursday for rain, not for the sunshine. The UV index will be low as little sunshine in the forecast for Thursday as some moisture moves in from the south and a front moves in from the NW. These two features will force some rain into SW Florida. The best chance for rain will be during the late morning through the early morning on Friday. Look for mostly cloudy skies through the day with those clouds sticking around on Friday as the front stalls just to our south.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
New York Post

‘Significant’ storm next week threatens Thanksgiving travel

A “significant storm” and “strong cold front” could hit the US Northeast and Midwest next week — potentially wreaking havoc on Thanksgiving travel plans, forecasters warn. The large-scale weather pattern is expected to start over the weekend and extend into early next week, according to the National Weather Service’s prediction...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Warmer Thursday with evening rain ahead of cooldown for the weekend

Warmer weather and some rain are coming Thursday, but colder weather will arrive by the weekend. Thursday will be breezy with highs near 65 degrees. Rain will come in around 10 p.m. but clear out by early Friday. Friday and Saturday will struggle to get into the 50s, and breezy...
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ

Increasing clouds into Thursday

Similar to yesterday, high temperatures climbed into the mid-80s in Palm Springs. The average for the date is 78°. A cool and mostly clear night is ahead for the Coachella Valley with a light northwest breeze. The moon is now 98.3% full and will reach its peak at 12:57 a.m....
PALM SPRINGS, CA
TheDailyBeast

Thanksgiving Travel Could Be Pummeled by Monster Storm on East Coast

A massive storm is forecast to hit the East Coast early next week, just as much of the nation is embarking on Thanksgiving travel. “Even though we are still almost a week out and forecasts can change, this looks like a planes, trains, and automobiles storm,” CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said of a brewing storm system that could prove to be a nightmare for travelers. Meteorologists say the storm is likely to begin in the Midwest on Sunday and build strength before spreading to the East Coast on Monday or Tuesday. The storm could bring heavy winds and snow to some areas further north, while bombarding areas further south with thunderstorms and rain. “We could be looking at a huge mess and a real wrench in holiday travel,” AccuWeather meteorologist Jon Porter said.
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

Spring-Like Temps Thursday, Heavy Rain Expected Overnight

We had widespread frost and a hard freeze for most of New England on Wednesday morning. Temperatures fell to the teens and 20s in almost all weather stations overnight, the exception being Cape Cod and Boston, with lows in the mid 30s. We rebound nicely with highs in the 40s...
BOSTON, MA
WCPO

Rain and winter like temps on the way

Rain starts to move into our southeast Indiana shortly and across the Greater Cincinnati area before midnight. This initial area of rain will be light. Then, as we get closer to midnight, rain will be heavy at times. Rain and wet roads will impact early morning travel on Thursday as...
ENVIRONMENT
wvlt.tv

Cold front brings rain Thursday and cooler temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Thursday bringing us soggy conditions, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures. Tonight becomes partly cloudy, with spotty rain. We’ll only drop to around 50 degrees, with breezy conditions continuing. We’ll warm a few degrees in the morning, ahead of that cold front. Thursday...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Surge Of Moisture Coming Overnight

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After warmer temperatures have made a quick comeback, here comes the rain. A trough of low pressure is sliding in from the Caribbean on Thursday, which is bringing in a surge of moisture starting overnight Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible into Thursday morning which means that a wet and messy commute is expected. The storm chance remains high throughout Thursday with heavy rain at times. Due to the rain and clouds around, highs will be in the upper 70s through the weekend. The wet pattern will continue Friday as moisture remains in place while a weak cold front...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy