Belts snatched and tables flipped: BKFC 22 press conference gets wild between Hector Lombard and Lorenzo Hunt

By Matthew Wells, Follow @mrmwells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Tensions are still high between bareknuckle fighters Hector Lombard and Lorenzo Hunt.

On Wednesday at the BKFC 22 pre-fight press conference, things quickly got out of hand when Lombard (3-0 BKFC) was asked to reflect upon the moment when Hunt (5-1 BKFC) entered the ring after his championship victory over Joe Riggs at BKFC 18, which sparked an all-out post-fight brawl.

“I don’t think there’s anyone in this arena right now that would allow that to happen,” Lombard stated at the press conference. “If you, in the biggest moment of your life, you win the world title, and you see a clown jumps over the fence and attacks you, what are you gonna do? Pretty sure you’re gonna do the same thing.”

Just as Lombard completed his sentence, things went wild as Hunt began yelling at Lombard from across the room.

“You shut your f*cking mouth!” Lombard said as Hunt began approaching the stage.

“Don’t nobody want to hear you talk,” Hunt said repeatedly before getting on stage and grabbing the BKFC title belt from in front of Lombard. At that moment, Lombard flipped the table over as BKFC president David Feldman attempted to hold Lombard back.

Hunt slammed the belt onto the ground, continuing to yell expletives as he walked off with the title into the hallway. Moments later, the stage was reset and the press conference resumed.

Lombard was then asked if he had anything to say after the interaction, and the champ began questioning if Hunt was going to be able to make weight for their fight.

“All I see if this guy big as f*ck,” Lombard said. “I’ve been cutting so much weight for this fight to make it happen for the fans, and all I see is this motherf*cker is bigger than ever. … Is this a joke or what?”

Former MMA competitors Lombard and Hunt are set to meet in the main event of BKFC 22, which takes place on Friday, Nov. 12 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Fla.

Watch the full press conference in the video above.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

