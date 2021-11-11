1 dead after crash involving vehicle, pedestrian in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in northeast Austin Wednesday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it happened along East U.S. 290 westbound near Berkman and Creekside Drives. Crews were called out at about 7:40 p.m.

ATCEMS tells drivers to expect closures in the area as the crash investigation continues.

This is a developing story; check back with KXAN for updates.

