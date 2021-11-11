ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Perry scores 18 to lift UCF past Robert Morris 69-59

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0ct6S7uD00

Darius Perry posted 18 points as Central Florida topped Robert Morris 69-59 on Wednesday night in a season opener.

Perry hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Darin Green Jr. had 14 points for Central Florida. C.J. Walker added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Cheikh Mbacke Diong had seven rebounds and five blocks.

Rasheem Dunn had 12 points for the Colonials. Enoch Cheeks added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Kahliel Spear had 10 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
ucfknights.com

Seasoned UCF Dispatches Robert Morris in Opener

ORLANDO—The UCF men's basketball squad sported a roster Wednesday night that returned the top nine Knight scorers from a season ago. Visiting Robert Morris, on the other hand, dressed that same number of new players in the season opener for both teams. That experience advantage paid big dividends for UCF...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kentucky Kernel

No. 10 Kentucky powers past Robert Morris 100-60 in home opener

An efficient night offensively helped No. 10 Kentucky (1-1) cruise past Robert Morris (0-2) 100-60 for their first victory of the season in the Wildcats’ home opener at Rupp Arena. Six different Wildcats reached double-figures in scoring against the Colonials, headlined by 19 points from Kellan Grady. Kentucky shot 57...
KENTUCKY STATE
chatsports.com

Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats blitzing Robert Morris

Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball, Kellan Grady, Rupp Arena, Duke Blue Devils men's basketball, Oscar Tshiebwe, Robert Morris Colonials, Mardy Collins. There was no hangover from the Duke loss, as the Kentucky Wildcats drilled Robert Morris 100-60 in the season opener on Friday night at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats, 1-1, stayed...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
gozips.com

Big Third Quarter Pushes Zips Past Robert Morris

BOXSCORE (PDF) The Akron women's basketball team (2-0) used a 16-2 scoring run in the third quarter en route to a 60-50 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday afternoon at the UPMC Events Center. Akron had two players score in double-figures with redshirt senior Jordyn Dawson (Huntington, W Va.) leading...
AKRON, OH
MyArkLaMiss

Former Grambling football coach, Broderick Fobbs speaks to NBC 10, ‘ … At the end of the day you have to win football games … ‘

Monday, it was announced that after eight seasons, Broderick Fobbs would no longer be the leading voice in the Tigers’ football locker room. GSU announced current Linebackers and Special Teams Coordinator, Terrence Graves, will serve as interim football coach, when the team faces Southern in this month’s Bayou Classic. Entering this week, the Tigers are […]
GRAMBLING, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
C.j. Walker
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Central Florida#Colonials#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
wpsdlocal6.com

Stulic scores 15 to lift UALR past Southern Illinois 69-66

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jovan Stulic scored 15 points as Arkansas-Little Rock narrowly beat Southern Illinois 69-66 on Tuesday night in a season opener. Stulic broke free on an inbounds play and dunked it with four seconds left, and Lance Jones' half-court shot was no good as time expired. Alsean...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
goairforcefalcons.com

Late Three Lifts Air Force Past Tulsa, 59-58

TULSA, Okla. - Air Force men's basketball (1-1) rallied to a 59-58 win at Tulsa (1-1) Saturday afternoon at the Reynolds Center. Junior Camden Vander Zwaag's three point basket with 21 seconds in regulation lifted the Falcons to its first win of the season. Air Force was unable to hold...
TULSA, OK
ABC News

Duke basketball player Michael Savarino, grandson of coach Mike Krzyzewski, to face DWI charges along with Paolo Banchero

Duke guard Michael Savarino, grandson of coach Mike Krzyzewski, and star freshman Paolo Banchero face DWI-related charges following Savarino's arrest early Sunday morning. According to court records obtained by the Raleigh News & Observer, Savarino was arrested for DWI while Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting DWI. Savarino was...
BASKETBALL
ABC News

ABC News

451K+
Followers
115K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy