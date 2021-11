Tree down near 41st and Riverside (fox23)

TULSA — A storm quickly moved into the Tulsa area Wednesday night knocking down trees and power lines.

At one point, 7,000 PSO customers were without power.

Preliminary reports suggest that there may have been a tornado in Midtown and in Catoosa.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa will be out assessing damage Thursday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

