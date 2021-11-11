ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Friend shot in the foot in accidental shooting, police say

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zhI22_0ct6RocI00
Shooting: (Kali9/iStock)

TULSA, Okla. — Police responded to a shooting at the Madison Park Apartments in East Tulsa, near East 12th St. and South 101 St. East Ave.

Police say the shooting was accidental.

A person was cleaning their gun with a bullet in the chamber when it went off, shooting their friend in the foot, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital without serious injuries.

Download the FOX23 News app for updates.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Police arrest Texas woman accused of throwing soup at restaurant worker

TEMPLE, Texas — A Texas woman accused of throwing soup at a restaurant worker has been arrested, authorities said. Amanda Nicole Martinez, 31, of Temple, is charged with assault causing bodily injury, according to Bell County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. She was arrested Wednesday morning and taken to the Bell County Jail, KWTX reported.
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Cow fatally struck by milk truck in Wisconsin, police say

LIVINGSTON, Wis. — A cow died Monday evening after it was struck by a milk truck in southwestern Wisconsin, authorities said. The collision occurred in Livingston, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. According to a statement from Grant County Sheriff Nathan Dreckman, William Liddicoat, 52, of Mineral Point, was driving the...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Armed woman wearing clown mask robs New York convenience store

VERONA, N.Y. — An armed woman wearing a clown mask robbed a convenience store in upstate New York on Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to a news release from the New York State Police, the woman entered a Circle K store in Verona at about 2:53 a.m. EST. The woman,...
VERONA, NY
KRMG

City of Tulsa reopens mulch site after Friday’s fire

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa has partially opened their mulch site near Pine and 145th E Ave. Since Friday, the site has remained closed due to a fire that ignited in a large mulch pile. City of Tulsa Refuse and Recycling Manager, Danny Tiller, said hundreds of people...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Rapper Young Dolph killed in shooting in Memphis, report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Memphis claimed the life Wednesday of rapper Young Dolph, WHBQ-TV reported, citing unidentified law enforcement sources. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. at Makeda’s Butter Cookies, a bakery in South Memphis, according to WHBQ. The shop’s owner, Maurice Hill, told the news station that Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., went into the store to buy cookies when someone drove up, shot and killed him.
MEMPHIS, TN
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
38K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy