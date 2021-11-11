ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Lambert Opens The CMA Awards With Fiery, Nostalgic Performance Of “Kerosene,” “Gunpowder & Lead” And More

By Casey Young
 7 days ago
DAMN.

Miranda Lambert is typically one of the highlights on the CMA’s, and tonight is no different.

On her 38th birthday, rather than singing her current single “If I Was a Cowboy,” she opened the show with an incredible medley of some of her biggest hits, including “Kerosene,” “Gunpowder & Lead,” “Bluebird,” “Little Red Wagon” and “Mama’s Broken Heart” – all while dressed in a blue, beaded jumpsuit with red fringe that was to die for.

Of course, the very first song she sang, “Kerosene,” was a nod to her first CMA performance ever back in 2005. It was really what put her on the map in mainstream country music, and she came out on fire (literally), jumping around on stage and announcing her presence in the genre.

Tonight, she opened with similar pyro and fiery passion, jumping around on stage and proving why she’s still one of the very best in all of country music 16 years later.

She’s the ultimate badass for so many different reasons, and sure as shit not someone I’d wanna take on in any sort of bar fight (or anything else, for that matter):

Check out her five-song medley here:

Miranda is the most nominated female act in the history of the show, the the third-most nominated artist of all time, and she has a grand total of 13 CMA awards under her belt. And she currently holds the record for most wins for Female Vocalist of the Year at seven.

She’s also up for the coveted Entertainer of the Year award tonight, along with Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs.

As always, follow along on Twitter for more laughs before the night is over.

And since Miranda threw it back tonight, here’s her 2005 performance of “Kerosene.”

