Family of WWII soldier from Wyoming County located

It has been more than 75 years since the end of World War II. More than 16 million Americans served in the Armed forces in WWII with 405,399 killed and 671,278 wounded. It was common for those who served not to talk about the war after returning home. This is the story of just one of the 405,399 killed and how it affected their loved ones. Jerome (Fritz) Burkel was one of those who returned home a hero, but no longer able to tell his story. He was 30 years old, married just before enlisting and being sent overseas. His family’s way of mourning his death was not to talk about him, but rather to move on. I am Fritz’s nephew, and here are my findings about a long-lost, but not forgotten, relative.

CLEMMONS, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO