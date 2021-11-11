Living a Thousand lives

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Frankie Wilson; A Ted-Talker, communications expert, Ph.D. student and a family man who loves Applied Behavior Analysis. When meeting Student Frankie Wilson, a warm sense of gratitude is the first thing that stands out. And under this layer of thankfulness, you’ll find a man with a great zest for...

www.thechicagoschool.edu

gonzaga.edu

Living With Purpose

My Jesuit education changed my life in the best and most challenging ways. Growing up in a faith-filled home, we were taught about cultivating the heart of a servant from an early age. For most of my life, I’d sing “make me a servant, humble and meek, Lord may I lift up those who are weak…” - it wasn’t until I started in the M.A. in Communication & Leadership (COML) program that I truly understood servant leadership and specifically, that being a servant didn’t mean you put yourself last or that your dreams and goals didn’t go away because you were serving others.
RELIGION
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thelakewoodscoop.com

The First Time His Parents Saw Him, They Knew Something Was Wrong

[COMMUNICATED] When Fraidy Davidovich looked at her son’s face for the very first time, she knew immediately that something was wrong. She already had three kids prior, and for the first time, Fraidy was actually frightened. Her screaming little newborn son’s entire mouth was completely split apart, all the way from his lip to his nose. It looked disturbing. It looked wrong. Moments later, the doctors in the birthing ward in Hadassah Ein Kerem confirmed what was going on: Fraidy and Dovid’s fourth child was born with a cleft lip.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Psych Centra

How to Live with a Narcissist

Living with someone who has narcissistic traits carries unique challenges. So we asked a bestselling author and expert on narcissism for a few tips. We all have some level of healthy assertiveness and a desire to put our needs first, from time to time. This kind of self-advocacy helps us preserve our confidence and celebrate our accomplishments.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ken Kayse

Living With Post-Traumatic Stress

Writing about it, meditation, and a change of direction helps!. Before I start, a bit of background is in order: I have Post Traumatic Stress. I have had Post-Traumatic Stress since 1967, although I didn’t realize it until much later. My first counseling session didn’t happen until 1980.
sopbs.org

Dogs for Better Lives

Dogs for Better Lives’ mission is to professionally train dogs to help people and enhance lives while maintaining a lifelong commitment to all dogs we rescue or breed. Certified professional staff train and place Assistance Dogs with individuals who experience deafness; with children who are on the autism spectrum; and with professionals whose clients can benefit from the dogs’ calming presence.
PETS
aces.edu

Information Literacy Transforms Lives

Consumers are inundated with information daily. While libraries house collections of books, journals, and newspapers, most people access information online or obtain it from other sources like radio or television. It is important, however, to use information effectively and ethically regardless of where it is found. It is also important to discern what information is true or false or just another opinion. This collective process is called information literacy.
ALABAMA STATE
WebMD

Addressing the Stigma of Living with Narcolepsy

I’m waiting patiently in the coffee line, desperate for an afternoon pick-me-up. The mom of three kids behind me says she should be in the front, because no one needs coffee more than she does. In front of me are my classmates -- who are going on 36 hours without sleep and had pizza and energy drinks for breakfast. There’s no way I could know what exhaustion really feels like. Before getting my narcolepsy diagnosis, people always tried to think of every excuse as to why I shouldn’t be tired. I’m too young to be this tired. Growing up, it was because I was busy with sports, dance, and schoolwork. I’m a woman, so my sleepiness must just be hormones. In college, it was because I was drained from all the studying, eating unhealthy meals, or being stressed.
MENTAL HEALTH
outreachmagazine.com

The Powers and Dangers in the Lives of Pastors

Excerpted From Don’t Blow Up Your Ministry By Michael MacKenzie The Powers and Dangers in the Lives of Pastors Being a Christian leader is a dangerous job. I grew up in Prince Edward Island, Canada, the son of a lobster fisherman. The TV shows Wicked Tuna and Deadliest Catch show how deadly commercial fishing […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The New Yorker

Former Lives

It can lead to the practice of tolerance, the notion. Of the life just prior to the one at hand. It can prompt you to be more patient with a friend. To a husband too sluggish to go anywhere. And think how much easier it will be. To put up...
RELATIONSHIPS
NBC4 Columbus

Improving the Lives of Caregivers

There will be more people over 65 than under 18 by 2030 — the boomer generation is living longer and wants to age at home. The result is more than 53 million family caregivers in the U.S., caring for more than 80 million people, and spending more than $187 billion on home health care.
ADVOCACY

