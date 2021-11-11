Living a Thousand lives

I’m waiting patiently in the coffee line, desperate for an afternoon pick-me-up. The mom of three kids behind me says she should be in the front, because no one needs coffee more than she does. In front of me are my classmates -- who are going on 36 hours without sleep and had pizza and energy drinks for breakfast. There’s no way I could know what exhaustion really feels like. Before getting my narcolepsy diagnosis, people always tried to think of every excuse as to why I shouldn’t be tired. I’m too young to be this tired. Growing up, it was because I was busy with sports, dance, and schoolwork. I’m a woman, so my sleepiness must just be hormones. In college, it was because I was drained from all the studying, eating unhealthy meals, or being stressed.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO