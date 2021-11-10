Chicago Weather: Wet And Windy Thursday

Good Wednesday! Our Wednesday will be dry with clear skies. We will see light, southerly winds as we go through our day. Temperatures for our Wednesday will be a bit warmer than Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine with highs in our low to mid 60’s. As we head into the evening hours, temperatures will drop into our mid 40’s to lower 50’s with clear skies. It’s not until Thursday is when we are expected to see rain return. Thursday starts off-dry, but a cold front will work its way in the area Thursday, bringing evening showers. As this front approaches, we will see clouds begin to thicken and gusty winds. Highs Thursday are expected to be in the upper 60’s to low 60’s. Heading into the evening hours, our temperatures will drop by 30- 50 degrees; lows are expected to get into the low to upper 30’s. We will continue to see colder temperatures heading into our Friday. We could see lingering showers early Friday morning, but the rest of Friday looks to be dry. Highs are only expected to get into the mid to upper 40’s. Lows will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. High pressure will begin to work its way into our area Saturday. This high pressure will stick around for our Sunday, giving us a dry weekend. The next chance for us to see rain will be Monday evening.

