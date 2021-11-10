ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Wet And Windy Thursday

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — A wet and windy Thursday is ahead. The best chance for rain on Thursday will be from sunrise until noon, as a cold front moves through the area. Rainfall accumulations will be generally under a half...

Chicago Weather: Clearing Skies Overnight, Chilly Thursday Morning

CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
North County Weather 11.17.2021

Mostly sunny today, highs near 73. Easterly winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight, partly cloudy, lows near 43 with light winds. Tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies, highs near 69 in Paso Robles and Atascadero. SSW winds 5-10 miles per hour. The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies continuing through the...
ATASCADERO, CA
Chicago Weather: Clearing Skies Overnight, Chilly Thursday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for clearing skies, and breezy and mainly dry conditions overnight. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s for Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Clouds move back in by Thursday afternoon with highs in the 30s. A gusty west wind will make it feel like the 20s throughout the day. (Credit: CBS 2) A very cold start is expected Friday with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s under a partly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for mid- to upper 40s this weekend with areas of patchy rain on Sunday. A few flurries are possible on Sunday night. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Monday will be in the low 30s with wind chills in the teens. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather returning Thursday as a cold front moves through early in the day; little to no rain with the front

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dense fog during the morning in spots will make for another tricky morning commute for a lot of you this morning, so make sure to allow some extra time for the drive as you plan your day. Temperatures are starting off around 60 and just like yesterday will quickly warm up to around 80 again for another day. Expect quite a bit of sunshine mixed with a few clouds at times as southerly winds pick up through the day, at times gusting over 20-25 mph by afternoon. A cold front moves through early Thursday with little to no rain but it brings a big drop in temperatures with lows back in the 40s by Friday morning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Rain will move into our area on Thursday

Good Wednesday! Our Wednesday will be dry with clear skies. We will see light, southerly winds as we go through our day. Temperatures for our Wednesday will be a bit warmer than Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine with highs in our low to mid 60’s. As we head into the evening hours, temperatures will drop into our mid 40’s to lower 50’s with clear skies. It’s not until Thursday is when we are expected to see rain return. Thursday starts off-dry, but a cold front will work its way in the area Thursday, bringing evening showers. As this front approaches, we will see clouds begin to thicken and gusty winds. Highs Thursday are expected to be in the upper 60’s to low 60’s. Heading into the evening hours, our temperatures will drop by 30- 50 degrees; lows are expected to get into the low to upper 30’s. We will continue to see colder temperatures heading into our Friday. We could see lingering showers early Friday morning, but the rest of Friday looks to be dry. Highs are only expected to get into the mid to upper 40’s. Lows will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. High pressure will begin to work its way into our area Saturday. This high pressure will stick around for our Sunday, giving us a dry weekend. The next chance for us to see rain will be Monday evening.
‘Significant’ storm next week threatens Thanksgiving travel

A “significant storm” and “strong cold front” could hit the US Northeast and Midwest next week — potentially wreaking havoc on Thanksgiving travel plans, forecasters warn. The large-scale weather pattern is expected to start over the weekend and extend into early next week, according to the National Weather Service’s prediction...
Miami Weather: Surge Of Moisture Coming Overnight

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After warmer temperatures have made a quick comeback, here comes the rain. A trough of low pressure is sliding in from the Caribbean on Thursday, which is bringing in a surge of moisture starting overnight Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible into Thursday morning which means that a wet and messy commute is expected. The storm chance remains high throughout Thursday with heavy rain at times. Due to the rain and clouds around, highs will be in the upper 70s through the weekend. The wet pattern will continue Friday as moisture remains in place while a weak cold front...
MIAMI, FL
Warm and windy; turning wet by this evening

Off to a warm, breezy start this morning under cloudy sky! No heavy coat needed out the door, while temperatures hover near 60° in many locations. Expect warm and windy conditions through the day, while highs steadily climb into the middle 60s with gusts up to 35 mph. Scattered showers to arrive around 3 p.m. of parts of central Indiana with the steadiest not arriving until the evening and overnight along the cold front.
Denver Weather: Coldest Weather In 6 Months Arrives, The Wait For Accumulating Snow Continues

DENVER (CBS4) – Some areas outside of Denver had enough snow for minor accumulation Wednesday morning including about 1 inch in Evans. Most areas saw nothing more than flurries but everyone has seen the arrival of dramatically colder weather. Since Denver had no measurable snow, the city is now about 9 inches below normal with snowfall this season and it’s now been 210 days since it last snowed in Denver on April 21. The most recent no-snow streak that was longer was in 1992 when Denver went 211 days. (source: CBS) It’s virtually certain Denver will eclipse the 1992 stretch in the comings days...
DENVER, CO
Wet and windy Wednesday

The temperatures are a treat this Wednesday morning! Strong southerly winds are driving temperatures up into the 60s this morning. We are currently in the warm sector of the storm system, which will keep temperatures in the 60s for the next several hours. Don’t get used to the mild weather though! Much cooler changes are on the way as we close the workweek.
Metro Detroit weather: Windy, warmer and wetter

DETROIT – Good Wednesday afternoon!. Today will be warm, with highs expected to get into the upper 50s and low 60s. Warming winds will move SSW at 7-17 mph, gusting at 20-30 mph. That wind might shake your outdoor holiday decorations a bit. A few very widely scattered rain showers...
