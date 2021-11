KENOSHA, Wisconsin — After several days of testimonies, evidence and arguments -- the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial lies in the hands a dozen jurors. Rittenhouse, 18, faces life in prison if convicted as charged for using an AR-style semi-automatic rifle to kill two men and injuring a third during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020.

