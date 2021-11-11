ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNR releases Top Ten Deer Hunting Recommendations

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirearm deer hunting season gets started in Michigan on Monday, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters of best practices. The DNR has released a list of the top ten best hunting practices. Number one is...

Outdoor Life

New York Still Hunter Arrowed This 20-Point “Houdini” Buck in the Adirondacks

There’s a modest, 400-acre hunting lease in Essex County, New York, that has 15 members. But fortunately for Colt Russell of Ticonderoga, only a couple of those members bowhunt the lease. This often gives him a jump on on the season, as it did this year. Russell is a 25-year-old who prefers to hunt whitetails in the big woods of the Adirondacks the old fashioned way: by stalking them. He spends lots of time in the woods, still hunting with his bow.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
Outdoor Life

Kansas Hunter’s First Ever Archery Deer Is One of the Biggest Bucks of 2021

Marc Somers and Cody Larrimore hunt a classic Kansas spot: Flat terrain with lots of agriculture fields of mostly soybeans and wheat, and a few creek draws mixed. It’s fertile heartland ground that grows some whopper whitetail bucks. “We have about 15 different properties in Kansas, not for outfitting or...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Ohio Bowhunter Tags a Giant Buck on a Small Property

Chez Martin climbed quietly into his ladder stand on Oct. 18, long before morning’s first light. Marting, 40, hunts a private 60-acre tract that’s adjacent to a small public hunting area in Guernsey County, Ohio, located east of Columbus. It’s rolling hill terrain, with high ridges and steep draws, plenty...
ANIMALS
State
Michigan State
outdoorchannelplus.com

Mark Luster Tags "Zeus" — A Giant 209-Inch Iowa Buck

Named after a Greek god, Mark Luster's 2020 Iowa buck was anything but mythical. Here, he details the fascinating story. Every whitetail hunter dreams of being able to hunt and harvest a giant buck. As an Illinois resident, my whole life, aside from my stint in the Marines, I have watched the quality and size of the deer herd diminish rapidly during the mid to late-2000s. So, in 2012, when I had the opportunity to relocate, I headed to Iowa to chase my passion for living with and consistently hunting giant whitetails. In my opinion, Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) should be looked at by all DNRs as the guide for how to correctly manage a whitetail deer herd!
IOWA STATE
Outdoor Life

Rutting Bucks and Bad-Tasting Venison. Here’s What Deer Hunters Need to Know

Do mature rutting bucks taste worse than those shot outside the rut? It seems like every deer hunter has their story of a trophy buck that made for a great mount but terrible eats. Some hunters swear up and down that rutting bucks just taste “rancid.” But is that simply deer hunting lore, or is it true that mature bucks killed during the rut taste “off.” I’m not one for clickbait, so, in short: Yes, venison from a rutting buck generally does taste worse. But why exactly? The reasons may surprise you. And there are some things you should know about minimizing that “rutty” venison flavor.
ANIMALS
Hornell Evening Tribune

Not seeing many deer in October? Here's why

When archery hunting for whitetails in October under summerlike conditions, it’s not a surprise anymore when I don’t see deer. We can call it the October Lull, as many do. We like to put labels on complex things. Or we can say it’s too early to hunt. Temperatures are too...
ANIMALS
SCNow

The most popular deer hunting calibers

Forty or 50 years ago, the .30-30 was one of the most-popular deer rifles. Now, with newer calibers providing better ammunition, the world of deer rifles has changed. • 6.5 Creedmoor – This cartridge has received more press than other deer rifle cartridges, since hunters are enjoying taking deer at ranges of 400-500 yards. But honestly, the 6.5 Creedmoor isn’t that much of an improvement over the 7mm-08.
LIFESTYLE
khqa.com

Young hunters harvested 15,608 deer during the early season

The Missouri Department of Conservation released the numbers for the early youth portion of the 2021 deer hunting season. During the season, which runs October 30-31, young hunters took 15,608 deer. In 2020, young hunters took 15,854 during the early season. The top counties were Osage with 359 deer, Franklin...
HOBBIES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
outdoorchannelplus.com

Pro Tips For Hunting Whitetail Deer In The Rain

Rain bothers hunters, not deer. Gear up and share the woods with whitetails on rainy days. Nothing puts a "damper" on deer camp like the chatter of a hard rain on the roof. Suddenly, no one wants to get up, no one wants to go out, and everyone sits around lamenting the loss of a good hunting day.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Maryland Hunter Shoots Non-Typical Piebald Buck

Minnie Fullerton's unforgettable piebald buck is the perfect example of practicing good patience. With a lot of self-discipline and patience, I waited years for a dream buck. For the last few years when my husband Lindy and I would sift through trail camera photos of the target bucks on our hunting property, I’d pass the baton back to him, his friends and my daughter. This was the property where my husband shot his first buck, my daughter shot her first buck and where I’d eventually shoot my first buck.
MARYLAND STATE
deeranddeerhunting.com

6 Tips for Hunting the Rut

For most deer hunters, the rut is the most exciting time to be in the woods. The chances of seeing mature bucks during the daytime in areas where does frequent are highly increased. For those still left in the hunt, here are some tips and strategies that will help you hunt the rut more effectively.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

The Benjamin Bulldog Air Rifle Is Well Suited for Hunting Hogs and Predators

The Benjamin Bulldog rifle is a .357 caliber bullpup PCP air rifle. Its futuristic look, multi-shot design, and power output set it apart from other hunting air rifles on the market. It sits between the .22 and .25 caliber airguns best suited for small game and the larger .457 and .50 caliber air rifles commonly used to hunt big game. That’s why I find it to be best suited for hunting hogs and predators.
LIFESTYLE
realtree.com

A 200-Inch Texas Buck on a 90-Degree Day

Bonnie McFerrin has shot more mature bucks than most hunters have seen. She started hunting when she married her husband, Mike, and has been chasing whitetails ever since. They have shared that hobby for the past 20 years, and it eventually led to a hunting show, Legends of the Fall. They’re straight poison on big deer, and her latest buck is more proof that she’s one of the most lethal women in the deer woods.
TEXAS STATE
kttn.com

Hunters harvest 89,861 deer during opening weekend of firearms season

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 89,861 deer during the opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season on November 13 and 14. Of the 89,861 deer harvested, 54,415 were antlered bucks, 7,187 were button bucks, and 28,259 were does.
LIFESTYLE
therecord-online.com

Local Hunter Harvests PA Elk

On August 21, 2021 Frankie Mills (15 years old) of Lock Haven, PA , after just 3 years of applying for an elk tag received the phone call and text messages that most men wait a lifetime for. He has been hunting for years with his pap, Troy Hanley. Frankie...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
realtree.com

Bear Bites Wisconsin Treestand Hunter

We’ve all seen video footage of bears climbing up trees occupied by treestand hunters, but this is the first time I’ve heard of a hunter being bitten by a bear while in his stand. According to Kare11.com, Dalton Roach was hunting in Wisconsin for deer when he spotted a 250-...
ANIMALS

