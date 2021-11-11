ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

College of the Desert Named statewide Latinx ‘Equity Champion’

By KESQ News Team
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21iWIp_0ct6NlpH00

College of the Desert will receive the 2021 Equity Champion of Higher Education Award for its high proportion of Latinx students who earn "Associate Degrees for Transfer" relative to overall campus rates.

The recognition among all California community colleges was bestowed by the Campaign for College Opportunity , which works to increase access to higher education for Californians. The percentage of College of the Desert graduates heading to a four-year university showcases the College’s intentionality in ensuring student success.

The award indicates “a tremendous achievement and the real work of equity,” the group said.

“This is an important acknowledgment of College of the Desert’s work to close achievement gaps for underrepresented students by removing financial barriers to higher education and providing ongoing support,” said Superintendent/President Martha Garcia, Ed.D. “We will continue our work to influence and inspire students and develop programs and services that advance the goals of equity and inclusion for all members of our campus community.”

College of the Desert will be recognized at a virtual Champions of Higher Education Celebration on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The celebration will include honorees, students, educational representatives, elected officials, corporate sponsors, and civic and business leaders.

College of the Desert’s success on behalf of Latinx students is two-pronged. It includes focused academic advising coupled with the EDGE/plEDGE program, which provides tuition assistance and wrap-around student support services to local high school graduates to help them achieve their educational and career goals.

The result has been an overall 41 percent increase in four-year university transfers, with 59 percent of the cohort represented by Latinx students.

In September, the College was named a finalist in the national Excelencia in Education award for the EDGE/plEDGE program’s significant influence on the success of Latinx students.

The post College of the Desert Named statewide Latinx ‘Equity Champion’ appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
humboldt.edu

HSU Recognized as Equity Champion

Humboldt State University has been named a 2021 Equity Champion for Higher Education for exemplary work in enrolling Latinx Associate Degree for Transfer earners on a guaranteed pathway to a bachelor’s degree. The Campaign for College Opportunity recently announced that HSU was one of the colleges and universities leading the...
ARCATA, CA
bakersfieldcollege.edu

Bakersfield College to be Recognized as Statewide Champion of Higher Education for the 4th time by the Campaign for College Opportunity

For the fourth time, Bakersfield College has earned statewide recognition for its innovative work to advance student success and completion, as a Champion of Higher Education. On Monday, November 1, The Campaign for College Opportunity announced Bakersfield College will recognized twice during the annual Champions of Higher Education and Equity Champions for Excellence in Transfer celebration on November 16, 2021 at 10:00AM. The first recognition will be as a 2021 Champion of Higher Education for Excellence in regards to exemplary work to ensure strong transfer pathways and the second will be as a 2021 Equity Champion for Excellence in Transfer for Latinx Students. This year marks the 11th anniversary of legislation that established the Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT). The Campaign for College Opportunity reports that since its creation, more than 359,000 ADTs have been conferred, supporting hundreds of thousands of California students to reach their academic and career goals. Through a variety of innovative efforts, including the expansion of transfer pathways, the development of the Pathways Program Mapper, and the Early College program, Bakersfield College has made substantial headway in moving the dial closer to statewide goal attainment levels and efficiency. Bakersfield College has seen a sustained increase in degrees awarded since 2014-2015. In fact, the number of Associate Degrees for Transfer that Bakersfield College has awarded has grown tenfold, meaning a thousand percent increase from 2014-2015 (172) to 2020-21 (1,772).
BAKERSFIELD, CA
independentnews.com

Las Positas College Paving the Way to Equity for Students

Alameda County — To address systemic and institutional inequities on campus, Las Positas College (LPC) is developing programs for Black students and will soon open a resource center. According to LPC President Dyrell Foster, the Black Cultural Resource Center (BCRC) will function as the go-to place for students throughout the...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HeySoCal

More Latinx students attend California colleges, graduation gaps remain

The Latinx community takes higher education seriously, but some fail to reach their goals, a report released Tuesday by The Campaign for College Opportunity reveals. The 2021 State of Higher Education for Latinx Californians reports more than 1.39 million Latinx students are enrolled in college in California and represent 43% of all college undergraduates in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theavtimes.com

Report reveals college trends in Latinx community

The Latinx community takes higher education seriously, but some fail to reach their goals, a report released Tuesday by The Campaign for College Opportunity reveals. The 2021 State of Higher Education for Latinx Californians reports more than 1.39 million Latinx students are enrolled in college in California and represent 43% of all college undergraduates in the state.
COLLEGES
simmons.edu

Eva Rios-Alvarado ’14MS Advocates for Equity in Community College Libraries

My goal is to reframe how libraries in community college can be centers for political and social community building, creativity boosters, and personal development for the individual and their family. As the Student Equity & Outreach Librarian at Mt. San Antonio College, a community college in Walnut, California, Eva Rios-Alvarado...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latinx#High School#Student Support Services#Californians#College Of The Desert#D#Pledge
doralfamilyjournal.com

DDCUS Scholars Named By College Board

Making your way through high school can be challenging, especially when you are taking college courses on top of all your other responsibilities. Advanced Placement courses require a lot more than normal high school classes due to the fact that they are college-level classes and have a rigorous curriculum. Students Ariana DeJesus, Daniela Ortiz, Ana-Sofia Canchola, and Carolina San-Martin have recently been recognized as College Board AP Scholars of Downtown Doral Charter Upper School for their achievements in their Advanced Placement courses.
COLLEGES
KESQ News Channel 3

College of the Desert students to be given up to $100 per unit in spring

Thanks to a federal grant, College of the Desert students will be paid up to $100 per unit for spring 2022 classes, the college announced today. Under the grant from the U.S. Department of Education, students will be paid regardless of classes being credit or noncredit, college officials said. The grant is aimed at getting The post College of the Desert students to be given up to $100 per unit in spring appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Daily Iowan

Carver College of Medicine Latinx Faculty Council works to improve representation

The University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine recently established the Latinx Faculty Council to bring together faculty members to serve the broader Latinx and Hispanic community and improve representation in the health sciences. Tahuanty Peña, clinical associate professor of internal medicine, is currently serving as the president of the...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
csusb.edu

CSUSB named Equity Champion for Higher Education for supporting Black and Latinx transfer students

The Campaign for College Opportunity has named Cal State San Bernardino a 2021 Equity Champion for Higher Education for Excellence in Transfer for Black and Latinx Students. CSUSB, which was recognized for its work in supporting and increasing Black and Latinx students through the Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT), was among the colleges and universities honored on Nov. 16 during the virtual Champions of Higher Education for Excellence Transfer Awards ceremony.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS Philly

New Jersey To Invest $400 Million To Improve States Colleges, Universities

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey will invest $400 million in improvements at its colleges and universities. Gov. Phil Murphy says the new investment will make the state’s colleges more competitive without raising tuition. “Not only is this hopefully going to make our already world-class institutions of higher education even better and sharper. It will also take the burden off of students and their families, but it’s also the smart thing to do,” Murphy said. He made the announcement at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, one of the campuses that stand to benefit. The hope is for high-achieving students to stop leaving the state.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
CBS LA

2-Day Strike Of University Of California’s Non-Tenured Professors, Lecturers Could Affect Classes at UCLA, UC Irvine

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the first time in 20 years, non-tenured professors, lecturers, and other University of California faculty members say they will stage a two-day walkout this week over the years-long dispute over several labor issues. “This marks a straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Caroline Luce, a lecturer at UCLA. “Even starting salary for a full-time lecturer at this moment qualifies them as extremely low income.” The two-day walkout would start Wednesday and continue into Thursday, and could affect classes at UCLA and UC Irvine. The University Council-American Federation of Teachers represents lecturers, adjunct professors hired on a yearly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Montanan

University of Montana announces new scholarships for students with $7.5M donation

Students whose families earn too much to qualify for federal aid but still can’t afford college can attend the University of Montana with support from a new $7.5 million donation from Terry and Patt Payne, the campus announced Wednesday. UM estimated as many as 300 Montana students will qualify for the Payne Family Impact Scholarship, […] The post University of Montana announces new scholarships for students with $7.5M donation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ADVOCACY
yourvalley.net

Desert Edge art teacher named Arizona Art Educator of the Year

If you talk to Ryan Williams about his work as an art educator, you’ll quickly learn that teaching is just one element of his job. He teaches art at Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, but …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to...
ARIZONA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy