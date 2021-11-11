Among Us After Hours

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Students at high schools across Oklahoma City walked out of their classes. Prayer vigils were held at the state Capitol, and barricades were erected outside the governor’s mansion. Even Baker Mayfield, quarterback for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, weighed in on Oklahoma’s highest-profile execution in decades. Julius...
(CNN) — The jury is set to enter its third day of deliberations in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial on Thursday for charges related to the fatal shooting of two people and wounding of another during last year's unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The 12-person jury, made up of five men and...
Drug overdose deaths in the United States surpassed 100,000 in a 12-month period for the first time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, a troubling milestone amid an already devastating period for the country. The number of overdose deaths rose 29 percent, from 78,056 from April 2019...
Detroit — Deere & Co. workers approved a new contract Wednesday that will deliver 10% raises immediately and end a monthlong strike by more than 10,000 employees. The United Auto Workers union said 61% of its members approved the deal with the tractor maker on their third vote, even though this offer was strikingly similar to one that 55% of workers rejected two weeks ago.
