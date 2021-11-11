COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned for next week in Drakes Branch

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is partnering with Charlotte Drug to conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building at 4800 Drakes Main Street.

The clinic, which runs from 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, will offer first, second and additional primary and booster doses for free.

The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to those age 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to those age five and older, though a parent or guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 18.

The VDH’s Piedmont Health District says the experience of getting a COVID-19 vaccine can be expected to be similar to other vaccines. For parental tips on talking to their child about what to expect, click here .

For more details about vaccinating children and teens, parents can visit the CDC’s website by clicking here .

For those wanting a booster vaccine, you must be at least six months from receiving your second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna or at least two months from the date from receiving your Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Individuals who are eligible to receive a booster may choose which vaccine product they would prefer to receive as a booster.

If you plan to choose a different brand than you initially received, you are being recommended to talk with your doctor or healthcare provider who can help you make the best decision for your situation.

If you are receiving your second, third or booster dose, you are asked to bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Card with you to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in previous doses.

