Drakes Branch, VA

COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned for next week in Drakes Branch

By Gary Boyer
 7 days ago

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is partnering with Charlotte Drug to conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building at 4800 Drakes Main Street.

The clinic, which runs from 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, will offer first, second and additional primary and booster doses for free.

White House ramps up push to vaccinate kids 5-11

The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to those age 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to those age five and older, though a parent or guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 18.

The VDH’s Piedmont Health District says the experience of getting a COVID-19 vaccine can be expected to be similar to other vaccines. For parental tips on talking to their child about what to expect, click here .

For more details about vaccinating children and teens, parents can visit the CDC’s website by clicking here .

For those wanting a booster vaccine, you must be at least six months from receiving your second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna or at least two months from the date from receiving your Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Individuals who are eligible to receive a booster may choose which vaccine product they would prefer to receive as a booster.

Pfizer asks FDA to approve COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

If you plan to choose a different brand than you initially received, you are being recommended to talk with your doctor or healthcare provider who can help you make the best decision for your situation.

If you are receiving your second, third or booster dose, you are asked to bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Card with you to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in previous doses.

WFXR

Number of confirmed, pending coronavirus patients decreases to 164 in ‘near Southwest Virginia’ hospitals

(WFXR) — Hospitals in the “near Southwest Virginia” region reported a small dip in coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Friday, going from 166 confirmed and pending patients to 164 over the last week. This includes patients at Carilion Clinic, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and the Salem VA Medical Center. Between Friday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 12, local […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

VDH’s Thursday tally includes 1,588 new COVID-19 cases, 33 new deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday, Virginia health officials reported 1,588 new coronavirus cases and 33 new virus-related deaths, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 941,371 confirmed and probable cases and 14,294 confirmed and probable deaths. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 697,798 cases and 12,009 deaths are related to the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

Campbell County hemp seed farmer gives away 100,000 marijuana and hemp seeds across the Commonwealth

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Campbell County hemp farmer Jonathan Zinski — along with the WellNest in Roanoke — collaborated to distribute cannabis and hemp seeds to people across the Commonwealth. People lined up and expressed excitement that something like this was even taking place in Roanoke. Cannabis is a controversial topic in the Commonwealth. Just […]
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Northam says 63% of Virginia is fully-vaccinated as of Friday while VDH reports 1,466 new COVID cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — As of Friday morning, Virginia health officials have reported a total of 942,837 coronavirus cases and 14,321 virus-related deaths, which includes 1,466 new confirmed and probable cases and 27 new confirmed and probable deaths from across the Commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 698,737 cases and 12,033 deaths are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

1,407 new coronavirus cases, 65 new hospitalizations reported by VDH on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday morning, Virginia health officials reported 1,407 new coronavirus cases and 36 new virus-related deaths, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 939,783 confirmed and probable cases and 14,261 confirmed and probable deaths. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 696,791 cases and 11,979 deaths are related to […]
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
