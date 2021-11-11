Ken Bauer Introduces His New Label, ‘Future Rave Music’, in Exclusive Interview

We chat with Double Walker composer Mark Hadley…. She was given two choices: live one more day as a human, or live forever as a ghost. She chose the latter. Colin West’s ghost story, Double Walker, is set to hit theaters and VOD platforms this weekend. The official synopsis is as follows: A young ghost (producer/co-writer Sylvie Mix) haunts her cold Midwestern hometown, trying to piece together the horrific flashes of memories from her past. One by one she kills the men she believes were responsible for her death, though her plan is derailed when she meets Jack (Jacob Rice), a kind movie theater usher who inadvertently intercepts as she’s stalking her next victim. While Jack takes her in and offers her a glimpse at a normal life, her desire to avenge her own murder lingers on. Adding to the haunting tale is the score by composer Mark Hadley, for which he describes as ambient and slightly ominous. Some of Hadley’s previous credits include Into the Dark: My Valentine, Survival Skills and Rectify. To learn more about Hadley’s scoring process for the film and some of his other projects, we spoke to him exclusively below.

8 DAYS AGO