We would love to welcome back Kamibekami to our site with his newest release of 3 banger records that he took his creativity and really took off. The sound designs are incredible, the stabs, and the kicks really make this small EP really something to listen to. The familiar melodies really drive home a perfect mix. Dark atmosphere are a common thread throughout the Kamibekami's playlist; the first single is “Red Cube”; This music is in the style of Slap House; Which uses the Iranian Setar instrument. “Unlimited” is another song with unbelievable and many VST (Made by FL studio) in Electronic genre on this Playlist; The beautiful thing about this song is that it describes a full dark universe with sensitivity and without any sing or lyrics.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO