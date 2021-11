DOVER, Vt. (CBS) — It probably comes as no surprise that winter businesses have to adapt to the changing season, none more so than ski resorts. According to Climate Central, winters in Massachusetts are changing at a faster rate than other season. In fact, winter is warming about three times faster than summer. “Since the onset of skiing as an industry, weather has been a challenge here. With climate change though, that challenge has become even greater,” Adam White told WBZ-TV. White is the senior communication manager of the Northeast for Vail Resorts, the owner and operator of Mount Snow in Dover,...

