With the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, a whole new generation of people are experiencing one of the more experimental entries in the Zelda series, which is also one of the most divisive. Originally released on November 18th, 2011 for the Nintendo Wii, Skyward Sword dared to use the system’s motion controls to input commands. Swinging the wiimote left has Link swing his sword left, and a non-zero amount of people hate it. The HD version still has the motion input option, but also includes the option to use the left joystick to input sword strikes. Playing through Skyward Sword HD with stick inputs still left me feeling a little cold on the combat. However, I don’t think it’s the control options that’s the problem; it’s the enemy encounter designs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO