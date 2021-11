The metaverse. It’s kind of a big deal. It’s even hit the point where major news outlets are writing about it. But what is it? And why should a CSO care about it?. The metaverse is essentially the next iteration of the internet. And while the mainstream press might say that no one knows what it will look like, that’s only partially true. There are plenty of people who know what pieces of it will look like, because they’re building them now. And there are plenty of others with a fairly solid vision for what it has to look like in order to function.

