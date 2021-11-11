Readers: What’s the state of your relationship? Let us know.

How will your love life be affected by the holidays this year?

It’s been a strange time for relationships — and for singles. Divorce rates have dropped. Video chats and socially-distant dates are the norm. People are having to navigate ever-changing COVID-19 rules as a couple. What’s the state of your romantic life after more than a year of navigating COVID-19 and other challenges?

Are you seeking a partner, sick of your partner, or having trouble keeping things fun and hopeful? How will your love life be affected by the holidays this year?

Share your own questions in our survey below, and let us know how you’re doing alone or coupled. It’s almost 2022. Let’s get a love-life reality check.

