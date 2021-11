Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea. Looks like it's going to be double the fun on the next Masked Singer. The Nov. 10 episode of the Fox singing competition will showcase not one, but two characters being unmasked during the Group A semifinals. Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am joins the show as a guest panelist, but seems more prone to storytelling then figuring out who is who in the competition. The sneak peak, which is exclusive to E! News, starts off with the panelists going over a clue about the Bull that involves the word "ring."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO