Can I get out of paying capital gains on my home sale?

Q. As the executrix and beneficiary of an estate, am I responsible to pay taxes on the sale of a home even though someone else’s name was on the deed with rights of survivorship? The house was recently sold for $250,000. I was not the recipient of the house or the money received from the sale of the house. I paid taxes on what I personally received. The IRS wants me to pay taxes from the house and also $9,000 in interest. The seller, who received $250,000, has not yet paid the taxes and the IRS intends to collect it from the estate, of which I am the recipient. I have already paid out $26,000. Now they want $47,000 from the sale of the house. What can I do?

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO