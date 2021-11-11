Can I get out of paying capital gains on my home sale?

Q. A past article said on capital gains tax when you sell a home: “For federal, the remaining amount of gains will get taxed at 0%, 15%, or 20% depending on your income and filing status. For 2021, you are in the 0% rate if you’re income with income of less than $40,400 or married filing jointly with income of less than $80,800,” he said. “The 15% bracket is for single filers who have income between $40,401 and $445,850, and for married people it’s from $80,801 to $501,600. Those with income above those levels will be in the 20% bracket.” Does the income that determines your capital gains tax rate include the actual gain itself? If I am married filing jointly with income of $30,000 and a real estate capital gain of $1 million — so $500,000 taxable — would my capital gains tax rate be 0% (for $30K income) or 20% (for $530,000 income)?
Comments / 0