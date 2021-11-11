ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks' Bob Murray resigning as GM, entering alcohol abuse program amid workplace conduct investigation

By Wajih AlBaroudi
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnaheim Ducks executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray has left his position and will join an alcohol abuse program, according to a Wednesday team statement. The Ducks placed Murray on administrative leave amid a pending workplace conduct investigation a day prior. Murray, who began running Anaheim's hockey...

www.cbssports.com

chatsports.com

Ducks enlist law firm to investigate GM Bob Murray

The Anaheim Ducks have enlisted help of a third party to investigate accusations of improper professional conduct against executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray. Murray has been placed on administrative leave indefinitely and assistant GM Jeff Solomon will step into his role on an interim basis as long...
NHL
ABC7 Los Angeles

Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray on leave, pending 'investigation related to professional conduct'

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Anaheim Ducks placed executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray on leave Tuesday amid an ongoing investigation into his conduct. The Ducks said in a statement they recently became aware of accusations of improper professional conduct against Murray, who is the third-longest-tenured general manager in the NHL.
NHL
NBC Sports

Ducks GM Bob Murray on leave, accused of improper conduct

The Anaheim Ducks announced that GM Bob Murray has been placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation following “accusations of improper professional conduct.”. In the interim, assistant GM Jeff Solomon will serve as Ducks GM. The team’s statement notes that Shephard Mullin will undergo the investigation regarding Bob Murray’s...
NHL
nhltraderumor.com

Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray resigns

The Anaheim Ducks announced Wednesday that executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray has resigned from his position, effective immediately. The 66-year-old Murray will enroll in an alcohol abuse program. “I want to apologize to anyone adversely affected by my behavior,” Murray wrote in a statement. “I vow to...
NHL
elisportsnetwork.com

Ducks place GM Bob Murray on leave amid probe of his unprofessional conduct

The Ducks placed GM Bob Murray on administrative leave Tuesday pending an investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct. Shaka Smart secures his first victory with the Marquette Golden Eagles in their 88-77 win over the SIU Cougars. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

The distressing behavior of Ducks GM Bob Murray that led to NHL investigation

Just when the Anaheim Ducks are finding their groove, as evidenced by their current five-game undefeated streak, the team finds itself engulfed in an off-the-ice controversy involving Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray. Murray resigned Wednesday, a day after he was put on administrative leave amid an investigation that’s apparently focused on a professional conduct issue.
NHL
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Murray out as NHL Ducks GM, to seek alcohol abuse help

Bob Murray has resigned as general manager of the National Hockey League’s Anaheim Ducks and will enroll in an alcohol abuse treatment program, the club announced. The move revealed late Wednesday follows an investigation into his professional conduct after he was placed on administrative leave. “First and foremost, we apologize...
NHL
NBC Sports

WATCH: Chara drops gloves with Pat Maroon to renew epic rivalry

Death, taxes and Zdeno Chara fighting Pat Maroon. Chara's New York Islanders faced Maroon's Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, and it took all of four seconds for the two very large hockey players to drop the gloves. Here's video of the fight, which the 44-year-old Chara won by getting...
NHL
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
