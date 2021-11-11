ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Motorcyclist killed in crash with van on N.J. highway, cops say

By Jeff Goldman
 7 days ago
A 41-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a van on Route 206 in Burlington County Tuesday, police said Wednesday. Juan Fajardo, of...

Motorist gets 7 years for head-on DWI crash that killed 1, injured 4

A Salem County man was sentenced to seven years in prison last week after pleading guilty in a fatal drunken driving crash. David M. Thomas, 35, of Penns Grove, was intoxicated and speeding on Jan. 24, 2020, when his SUV hit the rear of another vehicle on Hook Road in Pennsville Township, then entered the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a car driven by Wayne J. Corbin, 70, of Wilmington, Delaware, prosecutors said.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
43-year-old man fatally struck while crossing Route 46, police say

Police have identified the man who was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday while trying to cross Route 46 near Teterboro Airport in Bergen County. Mariano Morales-Benitez, 43, of Union City, was walking across the highway when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle about 5:21 p.m. near Fred Wehran Drive in Teterboro, authorities said.
TETERBORO, NJ
Vineland man gets 3 years in fiery DWI crash that killed passenger

A Vineland man was sentenced to three years in prison last week for a drunken driving crash that killed his passenger. Christopher L. Cuevas, 35, was driving a car on Parvins Mill Road/County Road 645 in Pittsgrove Township in the early hours of Jan. 4, 2020, when police said he lost control on a curve. The car struck several trees and was engulfed in flames.
VINELAND, NJ
Man dead after being shot multiple times in Trenton, police say

A man died Wednesday evening after he was shot multiple times in Trenton, police said. Officers arrived at the 300 block of St. Joes Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and found the man, who was not identified, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a joint statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Trenton Police Department.
TRENTON, NJ
N.J. man died shortly after being handcuffed by police, officials say

The death of a man shortly after police placed him in handcuffs outside a Paterson home last month is under investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office. The office released 911 calls, radio communications and video footage from a body-worn camera on Wednesday related to the death of Jose Gonzalez, 41, of Paterson on Oct. 2. The office conducts all investigations of deaths that occur during encounters with law enforcement officers acting in official capacities or while the decedents are in custody.
PATERSON, NJ
8 people injured, including 3 critically, in 4 shootings in Newark

Eight people were injured — three critically — in four separate shootings in Newark in less than a four-hour span on Tuesday night, authorities said. Separately, Newark police on Wednesday afternoon announced five arrests in connection with shootings that took place earlier in the month and during October. Tuesday’s night’s...
NEWARK, NJ
Former cop admits running meth lab out of his N.J. home

A former Long Branch police officer admitted Tuesday he ran a methamphetamine lab out of his home. Christopher Walls, 50, pleaded guilty to causing a risk of widespread Injury and manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Walls is expected to be sentenced to 10...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Minority officers underrepresented among Hudson County police

Police departments in Hudson County are struggling to recruit diverse police forces that are similar demographically to the cities they serve. An investigation this week by New Jersey Advance Media revealed that white people make up a disproportionate share of police officers statewide: 74% of officers in New Jersey are white, compared to just 54% of residents. Meanwhile, Hispanic and especially Asian police officers are underrepresented.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
