Motorcyclist killed in crash with van on N.J. highway, cops say

The death of a man shortly after police placed him in handcuffs outside a Paterson home last month is under investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office. The office released 911 calls, radio communications and video footage from a body-worn camera on Wednesday related to the death of Jose Gonzalez, 41, of Paterson on Oct. 2. The office conducts all investigations of deaths that occur during encounters with law enforcement officers acting in official capacities or while the decedents are in custody.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO