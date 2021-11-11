Motorcyclist killed in crash with van on N.J. highway, cops say
A 41-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a van on Route 206 in Burlington County Tuesday, police said Wednesday. Juan Fajardo, of...www.nj.com
A 41-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a van on Route 206 in Burlington County Tuesday, police said Wednesday. Juan Fajardo, of...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0