Highlights and goals: Toronto Maple Leafs 3-0 Philadelphia Flyers in NHL

By Esteban Monsalve
vavel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flyers are 100-59-22-5 (W-L-T-OTL) all-time against the Maple Leafs, but they’ve been particularly strong against Toronto at home, winning 58 of their 93 matchups while averaging 3.65 goals per game. The Flyers haven’t lost to the Leafs since November 2, 2019, when they lost 4-3 to Toronto in an 11-round...

Related
chatsports.com

What we learned from the Flyers 3-0 loss to the Maple Leafs

Well, at least that’s over. The Flyers had their first meeting of the season against the Maple Leafs last night, and they dropped this one in pretty spectacular fashion. The offensive woes we’ve seen over the last few games carried into this one in a big way, as did the overall sloppiness of play, and things got ugly pretty quickly. The Flyers were shut out and the Leafs made off with a 3-0 win, cruising away with it pretty easily, even as they were missing John Tavares to injury. Not great! Let’s get through talking through this one quickly, then move on to the next one, yeah?
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs New Additions + Upcoming Week

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made several roster moves corresponding to the most recent Petr Mrazek injury. The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled Joey Anderson and Kirill Semyonov from the Toronto Marlies on Sunday, after previously recalling Joseph Woll to backup Jack Campbell during Saturday night’s win against the Bruins. Woll...
NHL
chatsports.com

The Toronto Maple Leafs Player of the Month for October

It has been a somewhat frustrating start for the Toronto Maple Leafs to the 2021 season. Before beating Las Vegas last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs had scuffled to record of 4-4-1, which had them tied for 4th in the Atlantic Division with the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Are a Shooting-Percentage Bender Away

The Toronto Maple Leafs winning streak ends at five games. The Los Angeles Kings the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 in a game they really can’t be too upset about losing. Sure, the Kings are not a good team and beating them is an important part of every future champ’s diet, but sometimes things just aren’t break for you and there is nothing to be done about it.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways from Flyers Loss Against Maple Leafs

The Philadelphia Flyers fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-0 at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. William Nylander opened the scoring during the second period on a puck that initially looked like it was kicked into the net. He scored on the power play in the third period and narrowly missed a hat trick thanks to a great breakaway save by Carter Hart in the final minutes. Jack Campbell stopped all 36 shots the Flyers sent his way.
SPORTS
nhltraderumor.com

Toronto Maple Leafs looking to trade a defenceman

After the big Jack Eichel trade the NHL trade rumors mill is churning out that the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to trade a defenceman. James Mirtle of The Athletic reports the recent emergence of Timothy Liljegren appears to have created a bit of a logjam on Toronto’s blue line.
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: One of the Best Value Contracts in the NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas is a lot like the Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero – he hits a lot of homeruns. The Toronto Maple Leafs GM has revitalized the Leafs moribund prospect pipeline, he’s kept the team’s superstars in Toronto throughout their entire primes, he traded for Jake Muzzin, signed TJ Brodie, signed John Tavares, traded for Jack Campbell, brought in Sheldon Keefe, almost won a President’s Trophy and did win a division title.
HOCKEY
chatsports.com

Leafs stifle Flyers 3-0

The Leafs journeyed to the City of Brotherly Love tonight to face off against the league’s most orange team, the Philadelphia Flyers. Here is what happened when they got there!. First Period. [20:00] Before this season, I said the Flyers were a good team who risked being sunk by unreliable...
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs News and NHL Standings Update

The Toronto Maple Leafs have won four in a row, after beating the Lightning on Thursday. Despite the winning streak, trade rumours are swirling around the Toronto Maple Leafs, as defenseman Justin Holl is rumoured to be available. The Leafs had a lot of turnover this summer, and after about...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

John Tavares questionable for Maple Leafs-Flyers matchup

PHILADELPHIA – Time and again, John Tavares would take a pass from assistant coach Manny Malhotra, work his edges hard in tight turns around the circles, deke an imaginary defender, and fire a puck into an empty net. Then he’d wince. The Toronto Maple Leafs captain poured in an unusual...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Notes: Flyers, Maple Leafs, Canadiens

The Philadelphia Flyers are getting closer to having both Ryan Ellis and Kevin Hayes back in the lineup, two of the team’s most important players. Head coach Alain Vigneault explained today that the earliest Hayes would get back in the lineup is next Tuesday, but Ellis is ahead of that schedule and could even have an outside chance at playing tomorrow. If Ellis did play, he wouldn’t immediately jump up to the top pairing; Vigneault explained that the team would have to ease him in.
NHL
6abc

Nylander, Campbell lead Maple Leafs to 3-0 win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- - William Nylander scored twice, Jack Campbell stopped 36 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Ondrej Kase also scored and Auston Matthews had a pair of assists for the Maple Leafs, who were...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

GAME NIGHT: Maple Leafs at Flyers

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS 7-5-1 at PHILADELPHIA FLYERS 6-2-2 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Maple Leafs haven’t played in Philadelphia since losing there on Dec. 3, 2019, and they will be looking to improve a road record of 1-3-0. The Wells Fargo Center never is an inviting building for visitors and the Flyers have compiled a 3-1-1 mark on home ice. Captain Claude Giroux has scored four of his five goals in front of home fans and usually is a thorn in the side of the Leafs, recording 36 points in 37 career games against Toronto.
NHL
arcamax.com

William Nylander and Toronto Maple Leafs blow past Flyers, 3-0

PHILADELPHIA — Even down captain John Tavares, the Toronto Maple Leafs still boast offensive talent capable of giving the Flyers headaches. With Tavares out due to injury, two of the remaining three members of the Leafs’ Core Four — composed of Tavares, William Nylander, Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner — stepped up for the team in their 3-0 win over the Flyers. Winger William Nylander tallied two of the team’s goals and Matthews earned assists on both of them. Ondrej Kase netted the Leafs’ third-period goal.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

GAME NIGHT: Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs

Tonight, 7 p.m., Scotiabank Arena, TV: TSN4 Radio: TSN 1050. The long-delayed Hall Of Fame Game for the class of 2020 is scheduled around Calgary great Jarome Iginla’s induction this coming Monday and his presence should be a boost for the visitors. They could’ve used Iggy on the ice in Tuesday’s 4-1 home loss to the Sharks and Thursday in Montreal, but it has otherwise been a positive start for the club, which missed the playoffs last year and is in a hyper-competitive division/conference. Oliver Kylington, a Swedish-Eritrean forward drafted in 2015 one pick ahead of Toronto’s Jeremy Bracco, had a six-game points streak halted on Tuesday, as did Matthew Tkachuk. Toronto-born Andrew Mangiapane, who scored Calgary’s lone goal Tuesday, is on the long list of forwards for consideration on Team Canada’s Olympic squad.
NHL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Maple Leafs Smother Flyers, 3-0

The Philadelphia Flyers embark on their second leg of ten games. A shutout loss wasn’t what they expected. The Philadelphia Flyers began this season with a 6-2-2 record. Heading into a critical stretch over the next ten games, the Flyers mustn’t feel content. Coming into town are a hungry Toronto...
NHL

