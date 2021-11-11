Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cincinnati CityBeat
 7 days ago

www.citybeat.com

CBS Philly

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Student, 2 Adult Relatives Fight Outside Of Little Flower High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A student and two adult relatives of a student fought outside of Little Flower High School in Philadelphia. Now, police are investigating. The fight was caught on camera outside of the Catholic girls’ school in the city’s Hunting Park neighborhood on Tuesday. Officials say an interaction between those students in school led to the fight. They banned the adult relatives from school property. In a letter to families, the school said “This is an understandably stressful and disheartening situation, but we want to assure you that we take very seriously our responsibility to create a safe and secure environment for all of our students, faculty and staff.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vice

Mother and Daughter Spend Months in Jail After Cops Mistake Tea for Drugs

When Vun Pui “Connie” Chong and her daughter, San Yan Melanie Lim, imported 25 kilograms of brown ginger tea into Australia this year, they intended to sell it at a marked-up rate. The beverage is a well-known remedy for period pain in the women’s home country of Malaysia. All going to plan, they stood to make a profit of about $90 AUD.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lorna Middleton jailed for stabbing husband to death

A woman who murdered her husband in a stabbing attack at their home has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years. Lorna Middleton, 36, stabbed William Middleton, 38, in the heart after claiming he had failed to stick up for her in a row with a stranger. Police found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
utv44.com

Family of prisoner at Fountain Correctional Facility not told about his death

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The family of Tracy Besselaar is not satisfied with the answers it is getting from the Department of Corrections. Besselaar died in July while serving a life sentence at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore. the family didn't learn about his death until September. Corrections officials...
ATMORE, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Rittenhouse verdict comes amid a fraught gun landscape

The upcoming verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial for shooting three men during street unrest in Wisconsin comes against a backdrop of deep political divisions and expanded access to guns in the United States – factors that some fear could lead to more dangerous encounters.The 18-year-old testified he fired in self-defense, killing two men and wounding a third, after coming under attack during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. But prosecutors argue that Rittenhouse set the deadly chain of events in motion by traveling from his home in nearby Illinois armed with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationCanada

We know better than to allow Facebook to control the metaverse

In the midst of the scandals of the Facebook papers, Facebook rebranded the company as Meta. The new name was designed to reflect a focus beyond the Facebook social network platform, and into the metaverse — the extension of the internet into three-dimensional virtual reality (VR) spaces. However, given Facebook’s handling — or mishandling — of their current social responsibilities, we should be cautious about how much control a single company should have over the potential metaverse. We have an opportunity to be proactive regarding the construction of social worlds within virtual reality rather than the reactive state we find ourselves...
INTERNET
CBS LA

Exclusive: Missing For 3 Days, Patrick Bolden-Smith Discovered Back In Hospital And In Police Custody

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two days after 26-year-old Patrick Bolden-Smith disappeared following discharge from County-USC Medical Center, where he underwent a mental health evaluation, he’s back in the hospital, but this time, his mother said, he’s in police custody. (credit: Theresa Bolden) “I’m just trying to understand how we got here, and how am I going to get him out of this situation,” said Theresa Bolden, the 26-year-old’s mother. Theresa flew in from her home in New Orleans late last week to pick up her son. She said he had no history of mental health issues, but was increasingly stressed, agitated and confused. So,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

‘People In Oakland Deserve To Be Safe’ – Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Laments Rising Violence, Homicides

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – In a one-on-one interview with KPIX 5, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong discussed the brutal violence his city has seen so far this year and made an urgent plea with the community. Oakland so far this year has seen 120 homicides and of late, we have been hearing stories of innocent victims getting caught in the deadly gunfire. Armstrong says his department is trying to do its best with fewer officers but it needs help. “People in Oakland deserve to be safe just like in any other city,” Armstrong told KPIX 5. “The behavior in this city is...
OAKLAND, CA

