Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool caught 3-of-5 targets for 30 yards and added 13 yards on two carries in a 29-27 win over the Bears in Week 9. Claypool caught a 26-yard pass on the first drive of the game but couldn't do much else in the contest. The second-year wideout has been on the field for the Steelers a lot but he isn't getting enough usage in a low passing volume Pittsburgh offense, especially with Diontae Johnson hogging so many targets. Claypool will be a boom/bust WR3 in Week 10's matchup against the Lions.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO