As The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 premiere (now streaming on Paramount+) kicks off, we’re treated to some tasty soundbites as a female player shouts “Nobody likes you!” while another assures us he’s “ready to take f–kin’ heads!” If there were any doubts as to how much more dramatic and cutthroat this season would be, consider ’em squashed (or just ask Katie Cooley). As the players get chauffeured in via boat, we’re reintroduced to some of the “new” OGs who are back to compete for their share of $500,000. Some, like Derrick Kosinski, Darrell Taylor and Jonna Mannion, are seeking redemption...

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO