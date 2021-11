EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Around 7:00 a.m. a vehicle traveling on Route 33/Mercer Street near Airport Road left the roadway and overturned. East Windsor Police, East Windsor Fire Company, Hightstown Engine Company and Robbinsville Fire Department responded to the scene for a vehicle on its roof and on fire. Upon arrival it was determined that the occupants were able to get out of the vehicle on their own and the vehicle was not on fire. Police closed Mercer Street between Airport Road and Hickory Corner Road and until the vehicle could be removed from the roadway. Robbinsville EMS responded to the scene as well as Hightstown and East Windsor EMS but no patients were transported to the hospital. The crash is being investigated by the East Windsor Police Department. No further details are available at this time.

EAST WINDSOR, NJ ・ 27 DAYS AGO