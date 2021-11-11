Mayor Sarno, MassMEDIC discuss re-employment efforts for Smith & Wesson employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno met with MassMEDIC President Brian Johnson and Director of Government Relations for ML Strategies Anthony DeMaio Tuesday to discuss expanding their industry to Springfield.

Mayor Sarno and Johnson discussed efforts to re-employ workers of Smith & Wesson after the company moves a majority of their business to Tennessee in 2023.

“I am very appreciative of Congressman Neal’s efforts to facilitate this meeting – he’s always here for us in Springfield and his district. Besides discussing Smith & Wesson plant reduction situation of displaced skilled workforce employees, we also discussed how we can ‘build a bench – farm system’ towards these good paying manufacturing jobs right here in Springfield by introducing the industry to our workforce and educational institutions. These are very good paying jobs with good benefits and their companies need talent ASAP. In turn, we will be setting up meetings with Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick and Putnam Vocational Technical Academy Principal George Johnson, STCC President Dr. John Cook and WNEU President Dr. Robert Johnson to explore these new workforce opportunities and needs. We will also look to do a job/career fair for this high tech field in the very near future.” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

Mayor Sarno he will continue to look to expand manufacturing jobs in the city in the near future. Smith & Wesson broke ground in Tennessee last week. More than 750 jobs are expected to be created at the new facility in Tennessee.

