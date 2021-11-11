Jurassic World: Camp Creataceous Season 4 Gets First Trailer

Yeah, that Job guy had a lot of trials, but he didn’t have to wait over two years for the second season of The Righteous Gemstones, so I think we have him beat. Danny McBride’s televangelist comedy is finally returning to HBO on January 9, over two years after its first season wrapped up, and months after it was renewed for a third season. That first season was another triumph from the McBride / Jody Hill / David Gordon Green machine, masterfully mixing tones and cutting its gut-busting comedy with legit depth and emotion, all while wickedly satirizing televangelism and the modern evangelical movement without needlessly mocking the South itself or the people who live there. Uh, I’m saying it was really good, and the show’s return is something I’ve been waiting for for a long time. It’ll be good to have it back.

