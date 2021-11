At some point this offseason, Mark Lerner, who owns the Washington Nationals, should sit across a table from Juan Soto, his team's best player. He should slide over an envelope and say something along the lines of this: "Juan, you are the centerpiece of our franchise, now and for years to come. We want you to be a National for life. Inside, you will find what we consider to be a very generous, groundbreaking offer. We believe you'll earn every penny. Please consider it seriously."

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO