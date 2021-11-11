Temple police searching for suspect, accused of trying to pull girl into his vehicle

The Temple Police Department is seeking information regarding a suspicious incident.

Police said officers responded at about 3 p.m. to the Stonehaven Drive area. A female victim said an unknown man approached her, grabbed her hand and grabbed her around the neck while attempting to pull her into a white truck.

"The female was able to get away when the male attempted to follow her," said Temple police. "The male eventually stopped following her and left."

Officers said they learned that other residents in the area, Pullman Pl Blvd. and Ames Drive, also came into contact with a man matching the suspect's description. The man is described to be wearing a white shirt and black shorts, he was seen going door to door.

Police said it's unclear if these two cases are related and they remain under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information can call Temple police at (254) 298-5500 to report anonymously.