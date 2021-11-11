Friend shot in the foot in accidental shooting, police say

Shooting: (Kali9/iStock)

TULSA, Okla. — Police responded to a shooting at the Madison Park Apartments in East Tulsa, near East 12th St. and South 101 St. East Ave.

Police say the shooting was accidental.

A person was cleaning their gun with a bullet in the chamber when it went off, shooting their friend in the foot, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital without serious injuries.

