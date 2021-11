EL PASO – The sixth and last defendant in a marijuana and cocaine conspiracy case was sentenced on Monday to 17 years in prison for his role in the conspiracy. According to court documents, Carlos Moreno-Reyes, aka Charlie Brown, 46, of Clint, led a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) from October 2008 until April 2019. The DTO operated in the El Paso area and was responsible for transporting and distributing marijuana and cocaine from El Paso to destination cities, including Oklahoma City. Moreno admitted that he was paid approximately $25,587,400 for his role in the DTO.

