BOSTON – A Rhode Island woman was sentenced yesterday for sending phishing emails to candidates for political office and others. Diana Lebeau, 21, of Cranston, R.I., was sentenced by U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Jennifer C. Boal to two years’ probation and was ordered to forfeit computer equipment that she used to facilitate her offense. On July 27, 2021, Lebeau pleaded guilty to one count of attempted unauthorized access to a protected computer.

CRANSTON, RI ・ 7 HOURS AGO