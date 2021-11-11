Severe storms cause damage, power outages in Green Country

Severe storms tracked across Green Country on Wednesday evening leaving damage behind, but no reports of injuries at this time.

Chief Meteorologist Mike Collier started tracking the storm system on 2 News around 6:45 p.m. as it gained severity near the University of Tulsa campus near 11th and Harvard. As the storm moved the National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings. No official determination on if a tornado touched down yet.

Tony Russell found a house with roof damage near I-44 and Garnett and a huge tree down in another yard nearby. Tulsa police said there is a hole in the roof of a home in that area and several trees down, but no injuries.

The Tulsa Fire Department responded to the scene and after finding the hole in the roof started patching it with plywood for the homeowners.

2 News got several reports of trees down and some car crashes possibly caused by the storm.

The storm also caused outages across the area.

