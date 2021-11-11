ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station radio group wins 4 national radio awards for excellence

By Jamie Burch
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 7 days ago
Bryan Broadcasting — a proud partner of KRHD — won four Marconi Radio Awards which recognize stations and individuals for their excellence and performance in radio.

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced the awards Wednesday.

NewsTalk 1620/94.5 WTAW, which celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2022, won Small Market Radio Station of the Year.

WTAW Sports Director Zack Taylor produces a nightly sportscast on KRHD.

Candy 95's "Morning Candy" show with Frito and Katy was named Small Market Personalities of the Year.

KNDE-FM/Candy 95 won Contemporary Hit Radio (CHR) Station of the Year. The station also won it in 2017 and 2018.

Ben Downs, Bryan Broadcasting's Vice President and General Manager, was named Legendary Station Manager of the Year.

