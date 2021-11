President Joe Biden is currently in Glasgow, Scotland, meeting with other world leaders at climate change talks. It may be a refreshing break from dealing with the incompatible demands of Sens. Manchin and Synema on one hand, and the House progessive caucus on the other. Manchin has stoutly opposed incentives for American utilities and other industries to move away from fossil fuels, which can be explained by his own heavy investments in coal and by the fact that West Virginia is more dependent on the coal industry than any other state, with the possible exception of our neighbors in Wyoming.

