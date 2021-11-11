ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tropics turn quiet for the end of the season

By Meteorologist Pat Cavlin
 7 days ago
After an active two years in the tropical Atlantic, the final few weeks of the 2021 season have turned noticeably quiet.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was the busiest on record, and 2021 will likely finish as the third busiest, with 2005 coming in second place.

Last year propelled us deep into the Greek Alphabet list, which prompted the addition of a supplemental name list to avoid confusion among the general public. While we haven’t made it to the supplemental list yet, we have exhausted this year’s name list again this year, even though the last few weeks have been quiet.

This time (mid-November) last year, we were dealing with Hurricane Eta making a close pass offshore, ultimately making landfall north of Tampa. This season has been a stark contrast with the last seven systems all being fish storms with no impacts to land.

Colorado State University hurricane expert Dr. Philip Klotzbach pointed out that for the first time on record, the globe has gone without a major (category 3 or higher) storm forming from September 26-November 10.

With only two weeks left in the season and a pattern that continues to favor cold fronts passing deep into the Southeast, it’s safe to say that the chances for tropical systems impacting the United States are very low.

With that said, we continue to watch a system far out in the North Atlantic that could potentially become subtropical over the next few days. While this system wouldn’t impact the United States, it would be notably the first storm to use a supplemental name ever.

