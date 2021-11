FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Three Miramar teens accused in the murder of 18-year-old classmate Dwight Grant faced a judge Monday morning. Andre Clements and Christie Parisien, both 17, and 16-year old Jaslyn Smith all entered not guilty pleas. They are being charged as adults with first degree murder, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. Grant’s mother stood next to the prosecutor during the arraignment. CBSMiami does not usually identify juveniles charged with crimes, but we are identifying them because of the nature of the crime. (Source: Family Photo) Grant’s body was discovered in some bushes near his family’s apartment at the...

