The Teton High speech and debate team was recently awarded the Keith West Memorial Grant and $5,000 to help fund and grow the team. In order to ensure more students have access to speech and debate, the Keith West Memorial School Grant was created to honor the memory of educator and coach Keith West, and to ensure more students have access to speech and debate. According to the National Speech and Debate Association website, the grant will go to one school each year that “shows strong potential, but significant lack of financial resources.”

TETON, ID ・ 14 DAYS AGO