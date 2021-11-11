ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral musician honors vets, travels to D.C. for special ‘Taps’ performance

By Sean Martinelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Steve Kreuz has played the melody “Taps” for nearly as long as he could play the trumpet.

He has performed at memorials and at funerals both for people he has known and those he has never met. But there is one place he has never played those 24 solemn notes: Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.

“I don’t know how many people get a chance to do that,” Kreuz said.

Recently, Kreuz traveled to the Capitol to perform “Taps” with the group Taps for Veterans. Dozens of other musicians from across the country joined Kreuz in the performance, which was done in honor of the hundredth anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

It was one of the most poignant, yet simple performances of his life.

“It’s just a small bit of our time to honor all the time [our veterans] have given to us,” Kreuz said.

