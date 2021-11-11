ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Japanese refiner Eneos to proceed with $4.2 bln Nippo takeover

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Eneos Holdings said it will continue with its bid to take its subsidiary, roadbuilder and property developer Nippo Corp, private with Goldman Sachs, rejecting opposition from activist fund manager Oasis Management.

Hong Kong-based Oasis, which has a 4.5% stake in Nippo, says the price is too low and earlier this week took the unusual step of going public with what it says are assurances from Eneos, Japan’s biggest refiner, and Nippo that they are open to alternative bids.

The offer values Nippo at about 476.4 billion yen ($4.2 billion).

“We will proceed with the procedure, which has been announced. We will commence the tender offer as soon as the preconditions are met,” an Eneos spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

“We refrain from commenting on our response to an individual investor.”

Eneos and Goldman in September announced plans to acquire the 43% of Nippo that Eneos does not already own.

Once a complicated series of transactions is completed, Eneos will own 50.1% of Nippo and Goldman the rest, with Goldman’s stake potentially later rising to 75% through preference shares and options.

Oasis has previously aired complaints that have long been made about majority shareholders in Japan steamrolling minority interests.

Eneos is due to report earnings later on Thursday. ($1 = 113.0900 yen) (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's embattled Huarong secures $6.5 bln investment

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned asset manager China Huarong Asset Management (2799.HK) said on Wednesday it will receive fresh capital worth 42 billion yuan ($6.59 billion) from a state consortium led by Citic Group as part of a restructuring plan. Huarong intends to issue a maximum of 39.22 billion...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm as dollar, U.S. Treasury yields slide

* Thai baht strongest since Sept. 8 * S.Korean shares down for third day * Indonesia, Philippine c.banks' policy review later in the day By Arundhati Dutta Nov 18 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Thursday, as the dollar slipped off a 16-month peak, pausing for breath after a recent rally and amid uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start unwinding its pandemic-era monetary policy. The Thai baht led gains with a 0.3% jump, and was at its strongest in over two months. The Philippine peso and South Korean won firmed 0.2% each. The dollar hovered below a 16-month peak it had been scaling in the past few sessions, while U.S. Treasury yields fell amid tepid demand at its 20-year auction. Investors were also eyeing policy reviews from the Indonesian and Philippine central banks later in the day, where both are expected to hold interest rates to aid their countries' economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic started, Bank Indonesia (BI) has slashed rates by 150 basis points and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has cut rates by 200 basis points. "Expect elevated price pressures compounded by peso depreciation and gradually improving growth profile to push the BSP to begin the process of withdrawing accommodative stance late in first-quarter of 2022," said Venkateswaran Lavanya, an analyst at Mizuho Bank, in a note. "Bank Indonesia (will stay) accommodative for longer... with inflationary pressures relatively contained and Indonesian rupiah depreciation risks manageable, we expect BI to start normalising policy in (the) second half of 2022," he added. Emerging currencies were also helped by comments from Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Wednesday, who reiterated that it will take until mid-2022 to complete the Fed's wind-down of its bond-buying programme. "The primary narrative surrounding the Fed is still about the tapering ending earlier than expected and/or the hiking pace (being) faster than expected," OCBC analysts said in a note. The region's stock markets were mixed, with shares in Indonesia shedding 0.7%, while Taiwan stocks added 0.3% Thai stocks rose 0.3%, even as the country's central bank governor said Thailand's important tourism sector may take longer to normalise. Shares in South Korea extended losses to a third session, after the country reported a record high 3,292 new COVID-19 cases. HIGHLIGHTS: **Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 0.4 basis points at 3.581% **Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is down 2.1 basis points at 1.428% **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.3 basis points at 6.194% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0425 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan +0.02 -9.48 <.N2 -0.79 7.32 25> China <CNY=CFX +0.03 +2.39 <.SS -0.13 1.72 S> EC> India +0.00 -1.62 <.NS -0.20 27.76 EI> Indones +0.09 -1.31 <.JK -0.68 10.89 ia SE> Malaysi -0.06 -3.82 <.KL -0.24 -6.50 a SE> Philipp +0.16 -4.46 <.PS -0.51 2.42 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.17 -7.99 <.KS -0.11 2.98 C> 11> Singapo -0.05 -2.60 <.ST 0.05 13.73 re I> Taiwan +0.09 +2.49 <.TW 0.33 20.97 II> Thailan +0.31 -8.13 <.SE 0.17 13.66 d TI> (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese#Eneos Holdings#Nippo Corp#Oasis Management
Reuters

Investors more bullish on yuan, short bets on Thai baht ease

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Bullish bets on the Chinese yuan hit a more than five-month high despite risks from a slowing property sector, while the prospect of an economic rebound led investors to unwind bearish positions in Thailand's baht, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Short positions in the Indian...
MARKETS
Reuters

Property stocks lift Australia shares higher; CBA falls further

* Financials extend fall fuelled by CBA’s margin warning. * Property stocks gain 1.8%, best performers on ASX200. * Evolution Mining jumps almost 10% on mine acquisition (Updates to close) Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Thursday after two straight sessions of falls, as property and gold...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

Norway's antitrust regulator blocks DNB's $1.3 bln Sbanken takeover

OSLO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Norway’s Competition Authority (NCA) rejected on Tuesday Norwegian bank DNB’s plan to buy online rival Sbanken as the deal would hurt customers in the mutual fund market, the two banks said in a statement. The decision was in line with the NCA's preliminary findings here...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TSMC, Sony to invest $7 bln for new Japanese chip plant

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (2330.TW) (TSMC) said on Tuesday it would build a $7 billion chip plant in Japan with Sony Group (6758.T), a move that was welcomed by the Japanese government. Sony will invest about $500 million in the factory, it said separately. Construction...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan's GPIF posts $16.5 bln return in Q2 on gains in Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) said on Friday it posted a second-quarter investment return of 1.88 trillion yen ($16.54 billion) due to gains from Japanese stocks. GPIF, the world’s largest pension fund, managed 194.1 trillion yen of assets as of end-September and its return...
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks fall on surging COVID-19 cases, rate hike fears

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won inches up against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's overnight drop on rate-hike fears and as the country reported a record daily jump in COVID-19 cases. The won edged higher, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 5.43 points, or 0.18%, to 2,956.99 by 0242 GMT, and is set for the third straight session of losses. It tumbled 1.16% on Wednesday. ** All three major U.S. indices ended Wednesday lower on worries that rising inflation could push the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected. ** South Korea reported a record 3,292 new COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, raising concerns and doubts about its move toward "living with COVID-19 here " that includes relaxation of some distancing curbs. ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix slid 0.28% and 0.45%, respectively, while platform company Naver rose 1.87%. ** A Reuters report showed SK Hynix's plan to overhaul a huge facility in China to make memory chips more efficiently are in jeopardy because U.S. officials do not want advanced equipment used in the process to enter into China. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 54.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,181.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.09% higher. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,180.9 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,181.4. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 point to 108.59. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.0 basis points to 2.320%. (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Thyssenkrupp flags profit recovery, listing of hydrogen unit

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp’s operating profit could more than double in its current fiscal year, the German engineering group said on Thursday, benefiting from an economic recovery and turnaround that will likely include a listing of its hydrogen division. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax are expected at...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan looks to accept more foreigners in key policy shift

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - In a major shift for a country long closed to immigrants, Japan is looking to allow foreigners in certain blue-collar jobs to stay indefinitely starting as early as the 2022 fiscal year, a justice ministry official said on Thursday. Under a law that took effect...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. Evergrande has since scrambled to sell assets to raise cash.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

227K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy